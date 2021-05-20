Nebraska football heading to Ireland after all — to play Northwestern to open 2022 season

Unlike the 2021 slate, Nebraska is scheduled to be home early and often after the trip to Ireland. NU follows the scheduled Sept. 3 date against UND with a Sept. 10 home game against Georgia Southern, a Sept. 17 home game against Oklahoma and then a road trip to Rutgers on Sept. 24 before hosting Indiana on Oct. 1.

The 2022 matchup has been in the works essentially since the 2021 game was moved back to the United States in February. As early as late February, when the Journal Star reported that plans were in the works for NU to open 2022 in Ireland against Northwestern, Moos said, “it would be something we’re interested in if the opportunity presents itself.”

"It's an exclusive television window to a broad audience of fans who are hungry for the college football season to start,” Moos added.

The matchup in Dublin will mark Nebraska's first game outside of the United States since the Huskers took on Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo, Japan.