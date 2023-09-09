The spotlight has been bright this week in Colorado, and Nebraska football is in the middle of it this afternoon in Boulder.
The Huskers (0-1) are set for an 11 a.m. game against No. 22 Colorado, which set the sport into a spin after defeating 2022 national runner-up TCU in coach Deion Sanders' debut.
Watching from home? Follow along with us! Scroll for up-to-the-minute updates. (Refresh for the latest!)
Nebraska at Colorado
Time: 11 a.m. | TV: Fox | Radio: 1400, 98.1
Betting line: Colorado by 2.5 points.
11:45 a.m. We're scoreless at the end of one quarter. A low-scoring game with limited possessions is right where the Huskers want to be. Surprised to see NU end the first with 48 passing yards and 21 rushing yards?
11:38 a.m. Nebraska and Colorado trade three-and-outs. So far, the Husker defense is up to the task.
11:28 a.m. Nebraska brings pressure on third down, and Blaise Gunnerson's rush forced the incomplete throw. Colorado is forced to punt from the Husker 35. Nice stand for the Blackshirts.
11:24 a.m. So far, Nebraska has a turnover in field goal range, and an offsides penalty on fourth-and-5, granting Colorado a free first down. The Huskers have also called two timeouts already. There's 5:44 left in the first quarter.
As for the positives, Nick Henrich, who missed the opener, had a 13-yard sack of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.
11:15 a.m. Fumbled snap gives Colorado the ball on its own 35. Ended what had been a decent drive for Nebraska. Jeff Sims completed both of his pass attempts for 38 yards.
11:05 a.m. Colorado wins the coin toss and defers. Off we go.
10:51 a.m. The Big Noon Kickoff crew likes Colorado — by a lot. Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer all picked the Buffaloes to win by double digits.
10:46 a.m. Colorado is debuting a "turnover throne" against Nebraska this afternoon. That won't stir up social media. Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. A black, leather throne with gold trim, seemingly for a Colorado defender to sit in after forcing a turnover.
9:38 a.m. A couple interesting freshmen who have traveled with the Huskers to Colorado: WR Malachi Coleman (could be in for more snaps), DL Sua Lefotu (didn't travel to Minnesota), RB D'Andre Barnes (Colorado kid, didn't travel last week).
9:08 a.m.: Colorado students giving a, ahem, warm welcome to the Huskers as they enter the stadium. NU then gathers at midfield for a brief team message.