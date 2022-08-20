Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball.

Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday.

Vokolek and Tannor are both seniors, Nelson is a junior and Henrich is a sophomore with three seasons of eligibility left. Nelson and Henrich were both among the top five tacklers on NU's roster last season, while Tannor finished No. 10 on the team in tackles.

Nelson in particular emerged as a leader on Nebraska's defense down the stretch, and he has continued that role into the offseason and fall camp.

“Part of being a leader is teaching young guys, ‘Hey, be confident in yourself, trust yourself to make these calls, break on the ball and know you’re getting to the ball, run all the time,’ really simple, standard things that make a great defense and make great players," Nelson said in July.

All three will make a big impact defensively again this season, while Vokolek will be stepping into a new role as Nebraska's starting tight end. Throughout fall camp, he's been one of the foremost leaders on Nebraska's offensive unit.