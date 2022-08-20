 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

  • Updated
  • 0

Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball.

Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. 

Notes: Trev Alberts 'confident' on sellout streak, Nebraska makes final two for 2023 CB

Vokolek and Tannor are both seniors, Nelson is a junior and Henrich is a sophomore with three seasons of eligibility left. Nelson and Henrich were both among the top five tacklers on NU's roster last season, while Tannor finished No. 10 on the team in tackles.

Nelson in particular emerged as a leader on Nebraska's defense down the stretch, and he has continued that role into the offseason and fall camp.

“Part of being a leader is teaching young guys, ‘Hey, be confident in yourself, trust yourself to make these calls, break on the ball and know you’re getting to the ball, run all the time,’ really simple, standard things that make a great defense and make great players," Nelson said in July.

People are also reading…

All three will make a big impact defensively again this season, while Vokolek will be stepping into a new role as Nebraska's starting tight end. Throughout fall camp, he's been one of the foremost leaders on Nebraska's offensive unit.

“When Coach Beckton challenged me to become a leader and be more vocal, I attacked it," Vokolek said in July. "I looked up ways to become a better leader and what to say; how to approach people in different situations. I think I’ve done a pretty good job.”

Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football/baseball reporter

An Omaha native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, Luke reports on Nebraska football and baseball. Luke is in his fourth year with the Journal Star and previously covered prep sports.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James hopes to play alongside his son as he extends his contract with the Lakers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News