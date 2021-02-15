 Skip to main content
Nebraska finalizes one-year extensions with assistant football coaches
topical

South Alabama vs. Nebraska, 8.31

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander works with the team during pregame drills before taking on South Alabama in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Husker Extra Podcast: Three new Husker football staffers and a long losing streak for Nebraska hoops

Nebraska recently finalized one-year contract extensions with nine of 10 assistant football coaches and head strength coach Zach Duval. 

The contracts were finalized late last week with signatures from athletic director Bill Moos and vice chancellor for business and finance William Nunez. 

The extensions mean that Duval and nine assistants now have contracts that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was the only assistant coach who did not have an extension finalized at the time of the Journal Star's record request. His contract runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

As coach Scott Frost indicated recently to the Journal Star, none of the Husker staff members received raises in the most recent round of extensions. 

"That was largely my decision," Frost said in late January. "I might ask for those (pay raises) when we get this job done and we have the kind of year that we're expected to have. Until then, I don't think anybody here feels we're necessarily deserving yet."

Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson's salary jumps from $325,000 to $500,000 on March 1, but that increase has been set in his contract since he originally rejoined the staff in early 2020 and is likely related to his contract with the New York Giants from the 2019 season. Dawson's salary at NU will then increase to $550,000 on Jan. 1, 2022. He also has a $100,000 retention bonus in his contract if he remains on staff on April 30, 2022. 

Here are the rest of NU's staff salaries for 2021: 

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: $800,000

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick: $500,000 

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin: $500,000

Secondary coach Travis Fisher: $450,000

Running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ryan Held: $400,000

Tight ends coach Sean Beckton: $400,000

Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco: $375,000

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti: $375,000

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud: $225,000

Strength coach Zach Duval: $400,000

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

