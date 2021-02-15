Nebraska finalizes one-year extensions with assistant football coaches

Husker Extra Podcast: Three new Husker football staffers and a long losing streak for Nebraska hoops
Nebraska recently finalized one-year contract extensions with nine of 10 assistant football coaches and head strength coach Zach Duval.
The contracts were finalized late last week with signatures from athletic director Bill Moos and vice chancellor for business and finance William Nunez.
The extensions mean that Duval and nine assistants now have contracts that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was the only assistant coach who did not have an extension finalized at the time of the Journal Star's record request. His contract runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
As coach Scott Frost indicated recently to the Journal Star, none of the Husker staff members received raises in the most recent round of extensions.
"That was largely my decision," Frost said in late January. "I might ask for those (pay raises) when we get this job done and we have the kind of year that we're expected to have. Until then, I don't think anybody here feels we're necessarily deserving yet."
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson's salary jumps from $325,000 to $500,000 on March 1, but that increase has been set in his contract since he originally rejoined the staff in early 2020 and is likely related to his contract with the New York Giants from the 2019 season. Dawson's salary at NU will then increase to $550,000 on Jan. 1, 2022. He also has a $100,000 retention bonus in his contract if he remains on staff on April 30, 2022.
Here are the rest of NU's staff salaries for 2021:
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: $800,000
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick: $500,000
Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin: $500,000
Secondary coach Travis Fisher: $450,000
Running backs coach/recruiting coordinator Ryan Held: $400,000
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton: $400,000
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco: $375,000
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti: $375,000
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud: $225,000
Strength coach Zach Duval: $400,000
