Nebraska finalizes one-year extensions with assistant football coaches

Nebraska recently finalized one-year contract extensions with nine of 10 assistant football coaches and head strength coach Zach Duval.

The contracts were finalized late last week with signatures from athletic director Bill Moos and vice chancellor for business and finance William Nunez.

The extensions mean that Duval and nine assistants now have contracts that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was the only assistant coach who did not have an extension finalized at the time of the Journal Star's record request. His contract runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

As coach Scott Frost indicated recently to the Journal Star, none of the Husker staff members received raises in the most recent round of extensions.

"That was largely my decision," Frost said in late January. "I might ask for those (pay raises) when we get this job done and we have the kind of year that we're expected to have. Until then, I don't think anybody here feels we're necessarily deserving yet."