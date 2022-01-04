Nebraska DB Nadab Joseph, DL Chris Walker not returning in 2022

Junior defensive back Nadab Joseph and senior defensive lineman Chris Walker will not return to the Nebraska football program in 2022.
A school official confirmed the departures to the Journal Star on Tuesday.
Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner, was a top-100 recruit coming out of Miami as a high school player and had extensive SEC interest before eventually landing at Independence (Kansas) Community College.
The Huskers signed him from there and he worked his way into special teams duty in November 2020, not long after he gained eligibility. However, he suffered an injury covering a kickoff against Purdue in early December and missed the remainder of the season. He appeared in two games this fall, but wasn’t ever able to crack Travis Fisher’s secondary rotation.
Joseph had injury issues throughout his career, as he appeared in just five games in 2019 at Independence and then four total in two seasons at Nebraska.
Walker, a Lincoln native and former standout at East, was in the program five years and technically had one season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted to all athletes by the NCAA in 2020.
Walker played in four games in 2021 after appearing in two games on special teams last year. He also made an appearance in 2018 against Bethune-Cookman.
Walker graduated from UNL in December with a degree in criminology and criminal justice.
Nebraska has added six defensive backs so far in the 2022 class — high school prospects Jaeden Gould, Jalil Martin, Malcolm Hartzog and Gage Stenger, junior college safety DeShon Singleton and Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill — and could still add another, depending on how the roster space shakes out and who is available in the transfer portal.
By the Journal Star's count, NU has 88 scholarship players, including six incoming scholarship transfers. The Huskers are expected to add more transfers, as well, meaning there is more roster attrition to come over the next weeks and months. The Huskers must be at 85 scholarship players max by the time camp begins in late July.
