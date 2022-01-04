Nebraska DB Nadab Joseph, DL Chris Walker not returning in 2022

Junior defensive back Nadab Joseph and senior defensive lineman Chris Walker will not return to the Nebraska football program in 2022.

A school official confirmed the departures to the Journal Star on Tuesday.

Joseph, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner, was a top-100 recruit coming out of Miami as a high school player and had extensive SEC interest before eventually landing at Independence (Kansas) Community College.

The Huskers signed him from there and he worked his way into special teams duty in November 2020, not long after he gained eligibility. However, he suffered an injury covering a kickoff against Purdue in early December and missed the remainder of the season. He appeared in two games this fall, but wasn’t ever able to crack Travis Fisher’s secondary rotation.

Joseph had injury issues throughout his career, as he appeared in just five games in 2019 at Independence and then four total in two seasons at Nebraska.

Walker, a Lincoln native and former standout at East, was in the program five years and technically had one season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year granted to all athletes by the NCAA in 2020.