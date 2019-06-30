{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, college football, 11.3.18

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his touchdown run against Ohio State late in the second quarter Nov. 3 at Ohio Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Highly regarded prognosticator Phil Steele expects Nebraska to be the most improved college football team in the nation in 2019.

Last season, Steele tabbed Florida as such, and the Gators went from 4-8 to 10 wins.

So perhaps it's no surprise that the Huskers, 4-8 overall last season and 3-6 in the Big Ten, check in at No. 19 in Steele's preseason Top 25. NU appears in several other preseason top 25s, typically in the 17-to-25 range.

A total of six Big Ten teams cracked Steele's rankings:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Michigan

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Utah

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Texas

12. Oregon

13. Michigan State

14. TCU

15. Miami

16. Washington

17. Texas A&M

18. Auburn

19. Nebraska

20. Penn State

21. Iowa State

22. Stanford

23. Iowa

24. Mississippi State

25. Virginia Tech

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

Husker columnist

Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995.

