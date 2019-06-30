Highly regarded prognosticator Phil Steele expects Nebraska to be the most improved college football team in the nation in 2019.
Last season, Steele tabbed Florida as such, and the Gators went from 4-8 to 10 wins.
So perhaps it's no surprise that the Huskers, 4-8 overall last season and 3-6 in the Big Ten, check in at No. 19 in Steele's preseason Top 25. NU appears in several other preseason top 25s, typically in the 17-to-25 range.
A total of six Big Ten teams cracked Steele's rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Michigan
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. LSU
8. Utah
9. Notre Dame
10. Florida
11. Texas
12. Oregon
13. Michigan State
14. TCU
15. Miami
16. Washington
17. Texas A&M
18. Auburn
19. Nebraska
20. Penn State
21. Iowa State
22. Stanford
23. Iowa
24. Mississippi State
25. Virginia Tech