Nebraska cracking down on alcohol in student section at Husker football games

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 10.29

Members of the student section hold up a large "Go Big Red" banner during last week's game against Illinois.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

Things looked a little different in the student section last week at Memorial Stadium.

In a letter to students before the Oct. 29 Illinois game, the Nebraska Athletics announced it would be beefing up security in the student section for the remainder of the season.

Senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier said in the letter that additional security will be "implementing some stricter policies to prevent students from entering the stadium with bottles of alcohol and throwing objects in the student section."

Changes include additional security searches at the student gate, video surveillance that will be used to identify students throwing items and additional University Police and Lincoln Police personnel in the student section.

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.

Meier said that during the Indiana game Oct. 1, game officials issued a warning to NU personnel regarding items being thrown from the student section. The next step would have been a penalty against the Huskers for game interruption.

People are also reading…

"We take these warnings seriously, as it could have an impact on the game and the safety of fans and student-athletes," the letter said.

Any student caught attempting to bring alcohol into Memorial Stadium or throwing objects in the student section will be removed from the stadium and have their student tickets suspended for the remainder of the season.

All incidents will also be reported to the university's office of student conduct and community standards, and law enforcement may issue criminal citations for law violations.

Students are encouraged to report incidents to security by texting 402-472-0800.

NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
New assistant chancellor position at UNL will lead online education efforts

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

