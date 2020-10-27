Nebraska continuing preparations for UW as report suggests Badgers may be unable to play due to COVID-19

Last week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he did have concerns about the conference trying to fit nine games into a nine-week window.

“I think there’s concern,” he said. “I think if you want to play and you find ways to play, I think you’ll find ways to play. If you find ways and reasons to not play, I think you can accomplish that goal, too.”

The Big Ten’s medical protocols have two different testing numbers that teams must report on a daily basis. They look like this:

Test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered):

* Green 0-2%

* Orange 2-5%

* Red >5%

Population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk):

* Green 0-3.5%

* Orange 3.5-7.5%

* Red >7.5%