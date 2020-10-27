Nebraska continuing preparations for UW as report suggests Badgers may be unable to play due to COVID-19

Nebraska's football program is continuing to prepare for its scheduled game Saturday afternoon at home against Wisconsin, even as a report Tuesday afternoon suggested the game could be in jeopardy because of positive COVID-19 tests at UW.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin is nearing the positivity thresholds set out by the Big Ten that would force the program to pause practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.
No official decision has been made on the status of the game and an NU official told the Journal Star that the school hasn't heard anything as of Tuesday afternoon to suggest otherwise.
Clearly, the Badgers are having issues with positive tests.
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning after throwing for five touchdowns in his starting debut Friday night against Illinois. Since then, Wisconsin’s next quarterback in line, Chase Wolf, also tested positive and there are reports about more positive tests within the UW program.
Last week, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he did have concerns about the conference trying to fit nine games into a nine-week window.
“I think there’s concern,” he said. “I think if you want to play and you find ways to play, I think you’ll find ways to play. If you find ways and reasons to not play, I think you can accomplish that goal, too.”
The Big Ten’s medical protocols have two different testing numbers that teams must report on a daily basis. They look like this:
Test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered):
* Green 0-2%
* Orange 2-5%
* Red >5%
Population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk):
* Green 0-3.5%
* Orange 3.5-7.5%
* Red >7.5%
And while a team must halt practice and competition if it is in the red zone in both categories, that is not the only way for a game to be called off. The protocol says if a program is orange-orange or orange-red, it should do multiple things including, "consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition."
The Big Ten says a cancellation will be recorded as a no-contest regardless of whether a program is in the red-red zone or not.
Just Monday, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said he did not think the game against Nebraska was at risk of being canceled.
“I feel confident in everything that is happening right now,” he told reporters late Monday morning. “We’re going with that. I feel confident going forward this week.”
Check back later for updates to this story.
