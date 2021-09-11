Nebraska-Buffalo pregame observations: Huskers will be without a couple of WRs

It's going to be a hot one at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The pregame thermometer reads 85 with almost two hours still before kickoff. High temperatures are forecasted to be near 100 degrees.

* Nebraska is going to be down a couple of receivers in its rotation against Buffalo.

Junior Omar Manning was in street clothes during early warmups and had a boot on his left foot. There was also no sign of fellow junior Oliver Martin, who missed last week's game against Fordham with what head coach Scott Frost deemed a minor injury. He led NU in receiving with six catches for 103 yards against Illinois.

Manning had been targeted five times through NU's first two games and has five catches for 80 yards.

* During early warmups, injured Nebraska tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive end Casey Rogers were out on the field getting a good workout in.

Vokolek had a heavy wrap on his left ankle and Rogers had a heavy sleeve over his left knee. Scott Frost said during the week that both are "very close" to returning and a pregame workout would be at least one more step in that direction even if they don't play this week.