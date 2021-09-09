 Skip to main content
Nebraska-Buffalo predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks
Nebraska-Buffalo predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (second left) is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the first of his two first-half rushing touchdowns against Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The consensus is Nebraska may have its hands full when it takes the field against Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Are the Huskers in for a nervous afternoon on Stadium Drive?

The Journal Star staffers call their shots.

Who will be Nebraska's leading receiver (in catches)?

Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Samori Toure stays hot and catches seven passes.

Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Samori Toure.

Clark Grell (Sports editor): Toure. He and Adrian Martinez showed some early chemistry last week.

Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Let's stray away from the obvious (Toure) and go with Austin Allen.

Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): Toure. Don't overthink it. Six catches, with his first receiving TD of the season.

Markese Stepp's workload?

Basnett: NU has found a featured back. Stepp gets 20 carries for 115 yards.

Gabriel: 22 carries for 101 yards.

Grell: 15 carries for 75 yards.

Head: 12 carries for 78 yards.

Sipple: 21 carries for 104 yards. Stepp will have to work hard to get his career average per carry (5.1).

Most important Husker in the offensive game plan?

Basnett: Adrian Martinez. This will be true every week. If he plays well, Nebraska's offense will perform.

Gabriel: Adrian Martinez.

Grell: Martinez. Ball security will be especially important against a Group Five team eyeing a big road win.

Head: Allen. It's time to get him more involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone.

Sipple: Stepp. The run game has to be effective against a good front seven.

Most important Husker in the defensive game plan?

Basnett: Nebraska's inside linebackers.

Gabriel: Damion Daniels.

Grell: Garrett Nelson. His energy will be a big help.

Head: Daniels. Buffalo can run the rock; Daniels needs to be disruptive in the middle.

Sipple: Daniels. Buffalo could test NU's interior line.

Prediction?

Basnett: NU scores a late TD to win 31-17.

Gabriel: Nebraska 31-24.

Grell: Nebraska 28-20.

Head: Nebraska 34-24.

Sipple: Nebraska 31-27. Tense afternoon on Stadium Drive.

Over/unders

Rushing yards for Buffalo's Kevin Marks: 100

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Under

Grell: Under

Head: Over

Sipple: Under

Nebraska rushing yards: 210

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Under

Head: Over

Sipple: Under

Adrian Martinez's passing percentage: 70%

Basnett: Under

Gabriel: Under

Grell: Under

Head: Over

Sipple: Under

TFLs for the Husker defense: 6½

Basnett: Over

Gabriel: Over

Grell: Over

Head: Over

Sipple: Under

