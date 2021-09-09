Nebraska-Buffalo predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

The consensus is Nebraska may have its hands full when it takes the field against Buffalo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Are the Huskers in for a nervous afternoon on Stadium Drive?
The Journal Star staffers call their shots.
Who will be Nebraska's leading receiver (in catches)?
Chris Basnett (Husker writer): Samori Toure stays hot and catches seven passes.
Parker Gabriel (Husker beat writer): Samori Toure.
Clark Grell (Sports editor): Toure. He and Adrian Martinez showed some early chemistry last week.
Nate Head (Assistant/online sports editor): Let's stray away from the obvious (Toure) and go with Austin Allen.
Steven M. Sipple (Columnist): Toure. Don't overthink it. Six catches, with his first receiving TD of the season.
Markese Stepp's workload?
Basnett: NU has found a featured back. Stepp gets 20 carries for 115 yards.
Gabriel: 22 carries for 101 yards.
Grell: 15 carries for 75 yards.
Head: 12 carries for 78 yards.
Sipple: 21 carries for 104 yards. Stepp will have to work hard to get his career average per carry (5.1).
Most important Husker in the offensive game plan?
Basnett: Adrian Martinez. This will be true every week. If he plays well, Nebraska's offense will perform.
Gabriel: Adrian Martinez.
Grell: Martinez. Ball security will be especially important against a Group Five team eyeing a big road win.
Head: Allen. It's time to get him more involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone.
Sipple: Stepp. The run game has to be effective against a good front seven.
Most important Husker in the defensive game plan?
Basnett: Nebraska's inside linebackers.
Gabriel: Damion Daniels.
Grell: Garrett Nelson. His energy will be a big help.
Head: Daniels. Buffalo can run the rock; Daniels needs to be disruptive in the middle.
Sipple: Daniels. Buffalo could test NU's interior line.
Prediction?
Basnett: NU scores a late TD to win 31-17.
Gabriel: Nebraska 31-24.
Grell: Nebraska 28-20.
Head: Nebraska 34-24.
Sipple: Nebraska 31-27. Tense afternoon on Stadium Drive.
Over/unders
Rushing yards for Buffalo's Kevin Marks: 100
Basnett: Under
Gabriel: Under
Grell: Under
Head: Over
Sipple: Under
Nebraska rushing yards: 210
Basnett: Under
Gabriel: Over
Grell: Under
Head: Over
Sipple: Under
Adrian Martinez's passing percentage: 70%