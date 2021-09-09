Nebraska-Buffalo predictions and random over/unders: The Journal Star staffers make their picks

Sipple: 21 carries for 104 yards. Stepp will have to work hard to get his career average per carry (5.1).

Most important Husker in the offensive game plan?

Basnett: Adrian Martinez. This will be true every week. If he plays well, Nebraska's offense will perform.

Gabriel: Adrian Martinez.

Grell: Martinez. Ball security will be especially important against a Group Five team eyeing a big road win.

Head: Allen. It's time to get him more involved in the passing game, especially in the red zone.

Sipple: Stepp. The run game has to be effective against a good front seven.

Most important Husker in the defensive game plan?

Basnett: Nebraska's inside linebackers.

Gabriel: Damion Daniels.

Grell: Garrett Nelson. His energy will be a big help.

Head: Daniels. Buffalo can run the rock; Daniels needs to be disruptive in the middle.