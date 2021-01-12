Nebraska boosts RB group with commitment from USC transfer Markese Stepp

Stepp is listed at 6 feet and 235 pounds, and is a powerful runner. His longest rush in three collegiate seasons was a 35-yarder last year against Washington.

He should have three seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to be in Lincoln for the upcoming semester. A redshirt sophomore in 2020, Stepp is not a graduate transfer. The NCAA this week delayed a vote on a blanket one-time free transfer rule, meaning Stepp will need a waiver in order to be immediately eligible for Nebraska in 2021. He's certainly not alone. The NCAA is going to be faced with a wave of transfers who expected the one-year rule to pass in January.