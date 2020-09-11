Nebraska attorney general notifies Big Ten that it appears to be out of compliance with state nonprofit act

Peterson's letter to Warren states, in part: "It has come to my attention that your corporation is operating and conducting business within the State of Nebraska without being registered and/or failing to maintain registration to conduct business within the State of Nebraska."

Peterson requests that the Big Ten provide documentation to show it's registered and authorized to conduct business in the state. If the corporation isn't registered, or claims exemption from registration, Peterson asks that the conference provides an explanation as to why the corporation believes it may be exempt from statutory requirements.

The league may be subject to civil penalties for a failure to comply. The Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act calls for penalties of $500 per day not to exceed $10,000 for each year.

In addition, Peterson's letter to Warren states, "in light of recent allegations as to the Big Ten's deliberative process regarding whether to cancel, modify, or postpone the 2020 football season, our office hereby seeks additional information regarding whether the aforementioned deliberations were conducted in accordance with requirements of the Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation Act. …"

Peterson seeks specific information by no later than Sept. 21, including: