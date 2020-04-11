Nebraska Athletics 'comfortable' financially during current shutdown, but fall looms large

There is no denying that donors are a critical element at NU, too. One doesn’t have to look further than the $100 million fundraising project underway to build a new $155 million football training complex, myriad other facilities projects that are recently completed or coming in the near future, the Husker Air Fleet program and many other initiatives, to understand that.

However, Nebraska in fiscal 2019 reported just $6.5 million in contribution revenue for its operational budget, which represents 4.8% of revenue. That’s down from an average of $22.5 million for 2015-17, or 20.2% of revenue reported those three years, which is more in line with the average Power Five school.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that donors are contributing less. The NCAA financial document requires only that donations to be used in the current fiscal year are disclosed.

“To be able to compete at the highest level, which is ultimately what we want to do in addition to preparing these young men and women for life after Nebraska, you can’t do that unless we have the great fan support that we have,” NU senior deputy athletic director for external relations Garrett Klassy said. “Quite honestly, during these times, you always know it, but you realize that our business model is based on peoples’ passion and peoples’ disposable income.