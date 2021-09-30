 Skip to main content
Nebraska athletic department unveils clothing line inspired by Tom Osborne
web only

Nebraska athletic department unveils clothing line inspired by Tom Osborne

  • Updated
Jordan Burroughs at The Cube, 7.16.16

Retired Nebraska head football coach and athletic director Tom Osborne introduces 2012 US Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs on Saturday, July 16, 2016, at The Cube in the Railyard.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska athletic department on Thursday introduced a clothing line inspired by Tom Osborne. 

The announcement came at 2:55 p.m., a nod to the legendary coach's 255 wins as head coach of the Husker football team.

The clothing line, named "The Two55 Collection," offers a range of merchandise, including Adidas-made shirts, polos and sweatshirts, many of them featuring the brand's logo, an illustration based on Osborne's initials. 

50 percent of the royalties from the clothing line will go to the Teammates Mentoring Program, an organization Osborne and his wife, Nancy founded in 1991 to support school-age youth.

There will be a launch party attended by Osborne at 4 p.m. Friday at the Best of Big Red store in the Haymarket.

