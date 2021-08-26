 Skip to main content
Nebraska Athletic Department announces mask protocols for home football games, other events
Nebraska Athletic Department announces mask protocols for home football games, other events

Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as the Huskers host the Red-White Spring game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

On the same day the city of Lincoln enacted its new mask protocols for COVID-19, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced its health measures for home athletic events beginning with Friday's home volleyball match.

As of now, no attendance restrictions have been announced.

In accordance with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's health measures announced Tuesday, face coverings will be required for volleyball matches at the Devaney Sports Center.

Fans attending home football games against Fordham (Sept. 4) and Buffalo (Sept. 11) are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when on campus property.

The new directed health measures will apply to various spaces at Memorial Stadium.

* Concourses: Masks are strongly recommended.

* Lobbies: Masks are strongly recommended upon entry and required when utilizing elevators or in common indoor premium spaces.

* Elevators: Masks are required.

* Suites: Masks are strongly recommended for this cohort group when inside the respective suite and required when outside in the hallways and lobbies of the suite level.

* Club areas: Masks strongly recommended when sitting in the outdoor seats and required when inside the indoor portion of the club level

* Seating bowl: Masks are strongly recommended in any seating area outdoors

Face coverings will not be required to watch soccer matches at Hibner Stadium, but are strongly recommended.

The current mask mandate is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30.

Nebraska said it will provide details for other athletic venues as additional teams begin their 2021-22 seasons later in the fall.

 

