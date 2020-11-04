Nebraska at Northwestern: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers and Wildcats.
When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Evanston, Ill. (Ryan Field)
Line: Northwestern by 5.
Over/under: 55.
TV: BTN (Play by play: Cory Provus; analysts: J Leman and Olivia Dekker).
Streaming: foxsports.com/live.
Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 382; Sirius simulcast: 138; TuneIn.com).
Series: Nebraska leads 8-5.
Last meeting: Nebraska 13-10 in Lincoln (2019).
Of note: Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has played Northwestern nine times with seven of those games being decided by seven points or less.
Crunching the numbers
3: The last three meetings between the Huskers and Wildcats have been decided in either overtime or on the final play of regulation. Nebraska prevailed with a game-winning field goal as time expired last year.
1995: The last time Nebraska began the season with two road games. The Huskers opened the '95 season with wins at Oklahoma State and Michigan State.
51.4%/100%: Northwestern has converted 18-of-35 (51.4%) third-down conversions and 5-of-5 (100%) fourth-down conversions through two games.
58: Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who started his career at Indiana, ranks first in the Big Ten among Big Ten quarterbacks for total touchdowns with 58. Ohio State's Justin Fields also has 58 total TDs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!