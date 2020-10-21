Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers and Buckeyes.
When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
Line: Ohio State by 26.
Over/under: 71½.
TV: Fox (Play by play: Gus Johnson; analyst: Joel Klatt; sideline: Jenny Taft).
Streaming: foxsports.com/live
Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 382; TuneIn.com).
Series: Ohio State leads 7-1.
Last meeting: Ohio State 48-7 in Lincoln in 2019.
Of note: Ohio State and Nebraska are two of seven programs with at least 900 victories.
Crunching the numbers
138: Ohio State quarterbacks have thrown a total of 138 TD passes since Ryan Day took over in 2017, which ranked No. 1 nationally at the start of the 2020 season.
2003: The last time Nebraska opened the season against a ranked opponent? 2003. The Huskers beat No. 24 Oklahoma State 17-7 at Memorial Stadium.
48.6: Ohio State is averaging 48.6 points per game against the Huskers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.
1999: The last time Nebraska opened a season on the road was 1999. The Huskers won at Iowa 42-7.
