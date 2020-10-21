Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers and Buckeyes.

When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Line: Ohio State by 26.

Over/under: 71½.

TV: Fox (Play by play: Gus Johnson; analyst: Joel Klatt; sideline: Jenny Taft).

Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 382; TuneIn.com).

Series: Ohio State leads 7-1.

Last meeting: Ohio State 48-7 in Lincoln in 2019.

Of note: Ohio State and Nebraska are two of seven programs with at least 900 victories.

Crunching the numbers

138: Ohio State quarterbacks have thrown a total of 138 TD passes since Ryan Day took over in 2017, which ranked No. 1 nationally at the start of the 2020 season.