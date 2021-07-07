Nebraska announces Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity this fall

The option allows Husker fans to select any three games from a group of six — Fordham, Buffalo (Sept. 11), Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), Purdue (Oct. 30) and Iowa Nov. 26). The only game not part of the package is the Nov. 6 matchup with Ohio State.

An NU official confirmed Wednesday that the season ticket renewal rate for 2021 is above 90%. NU is navigating through a unique renewal process because fans who had already deposited money toward 2020 season tickets when the decision was made to not allow any fans in the Big Ten had several options. Some converted their 2020 payment into credit toward 2021 tickets, some decided to take a refund while retaining the right to buy season tickets in 2021 and some donated their 2020 payments to the athletic department.