Nebraska and rest of Big Ten's teams await final word on COVID-19 protocols for upcoming season, Alberts says

That last point is one Alberts made multiple times Tuesday, both in a 10-minute session with reporters and during his remarks to a full ballroom at the Country Club of Lincoln.

It's an important point, Alberts said, because there is a "reasonable chance" that if a team has to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols, it will be a forfeit and a loss this season rather than a no-contest, as was the case with Big Ten events last season.

Alberts said NU and the rest of the Big Ten's schools have responded to a questionnaire from the league on how each institution is approaching its COVID-19 strategy. Those responses are being combined, and a plan being developed.

That jibes with what Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said at last month's Big Ten media days, when he was asked about the league's plan for the upcoming season.

"We’ll get that information in early August, we’ll combine it, and then we’ll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall," Warren said at the time.

The biggest challenge, Alberts said, will be coming up with a plan that can match up with the different health department mandates in a conference that spreads from Nebraska to New Jersey.