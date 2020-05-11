Nebraska adds punter from Australia to scholarship class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska football team made a late addition to its 2020 scholarship recruiting class, and it's an interesting one.

Daniel Cerni, an Australian rules football player from Melbourne, Australia, announced Monday he will join the Huskers as a punter. He'll presumably compete for a starting job immediately.

Nebraska previously signed 23 players in its scholarship class of 2020. With the addition of Cerni, the Huskers still have a scholarship available to offer, and it'll likely go to a transfer if the right player materializes.

As for Cerni, the fact he's a scholarship player alone suggests he has an inside track to the starting job in 2020, as punters seldom enter programs on scholarship. Nebraska's roster currently includes two punters who have never attempted a punt at NU: sophomore William Przystup, who transferred to NU last season from Michigan State, and Grant Detlefsen, a redshirt freshman from Lincoln Southeast.

Isaac Armstrong handled punting duties for Nebraska last season, averaging 40.9 yards on 59 attempts as the Huskers ranked 42nd nationally in net punting.