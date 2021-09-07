Nearly 3 years between taking snaps, Brewington calls chance to help NU tight ends room a blessing

Chancellor Brewington is less than two months into his journey as a Nebraska football player, so he still has questions.

Just a week ago he was asking his Husker teammates what it was like to play in front of more than 80,000 fans in red.

"They were just saying the crowd is into it every play of the game from first quarter to fourth quarter, and they held up," Brewington said after Nebraska beat Fordham 52-7 Saturday. "It was awesome."

Brewington contributed to the rise in energy levels Saturday. The junior tight end motioned to his right on a sweep-like play and hauled in a short loft from Adrian Martinez for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Earlier in the drive, he had a nice block.

For the first time since 2018 when he was at FCS Northern Arizona, Brewington celebrated a touchdown with teammates. Heck, 2018 was the last time he played football, period.

After hauling in 23 catches for 246 yards as a sophomore with Northern Arizona, Brewington missed the 2019 season because of injury. Injuries also prevented him from playing in NAU's makeshift spring season of 2021.

Seeking a fresh start, Brewington left NAU and landed at Nebraska less than a month before the start of fall camp.