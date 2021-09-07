Nearly 3 years between taking snaps, Brewington calls chance to help NU tight ends room a blessing

Chancellor Brewington is less than two months into his journey as a Nebraska football player, so he still has questions.
Just a week ago he was asking his Husker teammates what it was like to play in front of more than 80,000 fans in red.
"They were just saying the crowd is into it every play of the game from first quarter to fourth quarter, and they held up," Brewington said after Nebraska beat Fordham 52-7 Saturday. "It was awesome."
Brewington contributed to the rise in energy levels Saturday. The junior tight end motioned to his right on a sweep-like play and hauled in a short loft from Adrian Martinez for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Earlier in the drive, he had a nice block.
For the first time since 2018 when he was at FCS Northern Arizona, Brewington celebrated a touchdown with teammates. Heck, 2018 was the last time he played football, period.
After hauling in 23 catches for 246 yards as a sophomore with Northern Arizona, Brewington missed the 2019 season because of injury. Injuries also prevented him from playing in NAU's makeshift spring season of 2021.
Seeking a fresh start, Brewington left NAU and landed at Nebraska less than a month before the start of fall camp.
"My journey has been crazy, really just through faith," said Brewington, who was high school teammates with current Husker Javin Wright at Chandler (Arizona) Hamilton. "That's all I can really say."
Brewington's addition became critical after NU's tight end room was hit with ailments during camp. Coaches moved the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brewington from wide receiver to tight end, a move he immediately embraced.
"Oh, 100%," he said. "I got total faith in Coach (Sean) Beckton and really just faith that he's going to put me in the right place constantly."
Brewington said he was already a physical receiver, so the transition to tight end was not difficult, though it requires more focus on footwork.
It also required Brewington to take an expanded dive into the playbook. Not a problem.
"He just puts his nose down and gets to work," junior tight end Austin Allen said. "He's never played tight end in his life, never been in a three-point stance in his life and he's come out here and proved that he can play at a Big Ten level.
"He's picked up the playbook faster than anyone I have ever seen pick it up."
With junior tight end Travis Vokolek out with an undisclosed injury, Brewington, who also saw snaps at Illinois, and freshman Chris Hickman are picking up more reps. And when Brewington has questions, he's getting answers.
"That's Coach Trav," Brewington said, referring to Vokolek. "If I got a question, I could go to him. You talk about a leader, he's a true leader and (we) can't wait to get him back."
How the Huskers will use the versatile Brewington once Vokolek returns remains to be seen. In the meantime, the new guy will continue to learn, ask questions and enjoy playing football after two years away from the field.
He called working with Allen, Vokolek and Hickman "a blessing, for sure."
"Football is football," Brewington said. "I try not to over-psych myself in the mind. Pressure is just an illusion, but man, it (Saturday) was amazing. I've only heard stories (on) how real a Nebraska football game is and it was a blessing."
