NCAA vote moves Husker football, others toward potential June return to campus facilities

The vote from the Division I council came with stipulations. Schools must follow all federal, state and local guidelines regarding the coronavirus, including social distancing measures, group size restrictions and anything else. In addition, workouts must be initiated by student-athletes. Coaches cannot be present, cannot direct workouts and can't have workout results reported back to them.

It would still mark a significant development, though, considering the Husker players who have been in town over the past two months have not been able to use the team’s weight room in North Stadium.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on Wednesday told reporters that the Buckeyes are targeting a June 8 return to campus for their players, with voluntary workouts set to begin around then, assuming the Big Ten’s decision follows the path of the NCAA’s.

In a recent radio interview, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said he believes his team has done a good job of staying in shape while working out on their own during the shutdown.