NCAA starts addressing eligibility issues; recruiting dead period extended through September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recommendation from the NCAA's Division I Council would begin to put protections in place for college athletes who opt out or have their seasons cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The DI Council also extended its recruiting dead period through Sept. 30, pushing off the ability for recruits to visit college campuses in official or unofficial manners for at least another month and within less than three months to the early signing period.

The protections for athletes include, according to a Wednesday news release, an extension of the five-year eligibility period and an additional season of competition if an athlete participates in 50% or less of the maximum allowed number of competitions in his or her sport.

The DI Council said it will discuss further requirements, including guaranteeing that scholarships and aid cannot be canceled or reduced if an athlete opts out of competing due to the coronavirus, required medical coverage if an athlete contracts COVID-19 by participating in a sport and also financial aid limits for fall sports.