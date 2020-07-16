NCAA publishes new coronavirus guidance; president Emmert says current data 'point in the wrong direction'

The NCAA on Thursday afternoon recommended weekly coronavirus testing, extensive mask usage and aggressive quarantining for anybody who has high-risk exposure.
The updated guidance is the latest in an ongoing push to attempt to have some kind of college football season this fall and to find a way to get in other fall NCAA sports as well.
"This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release Thursday. "Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
* Weekly COVID-19 testing done within 72 hours of competition in high-risk sports, which include football, basketball, volleyball and several others.
* Physical distancing and face coverings practiced whenever feasible, including "universal masking should be observed on all sidelines, including when an athlete moves from the playing field to the sideline to confer with a coach."
* Outdoor training when feasible.
* All individuals with high-risk exposure must be quarantined for 14 days."
The report lays out some findings based on Center for Disease Control data, including that "asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is of significant concern in the college sports environment because, like the broader student body, it is largely comprised of younger adults," which may not show symptoms but can still transmit the disease.
On the same day that the Nebraska athletic department put out a video encouraging mask usage — and a day after UNL said face coverings will be mandatory in campus buildings this fall and that two masks will be provided per student — the NCAA's report says masks and sanitization practices are critical.
"Emerging data makes it clear that along with hand washing and good sanitization practices," it reads. "Physical distancing and universal masking are the most effective strategies for preventing COVID-19 spread at the community level."
If a player tests positive but has no symptoms, the NCAA's guidance says, the player can discontinue isolation 10 days after the first test. If a player is symptomatic, the player must be fever-free and symptom free and then wait an additional 72 hours past "recovery" before rejoining activities.
Even so, testing is not going to be a cure-all for potential infection. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost laid out a scenario to the Journal Star recently that would include testing weekly on Wednesdays. Under the NCAA's proposal, testing would likely happen late in the day Wednesday or on Thursday mornings, within 72 hours of a Saturday game.
"If a player got the virus on Monday or Tuesday, (the test) isn't going to come up positive (on Wednesday),” Frost said, noting that the University of Nebraska Medical Center's data suggests the virus can take up to 72 hours to incubate enough to result in a positive test. “You might get it back Thursday. But they’re still going to class Thursday, they’re going to class Friday morning, and if you have an away game, they’re going to be around bus drivers, flight attendants, hotel people preparing food.
"To think that testing is going to keep our kids safe is probably a very flawed way of looking at it."
The Big Ten last week announced it was canceling nonconference competition for fall sports and the expectation is that some sort of conference-only schedule will be made public in the coming weeks. The Pac-12 also has moved to conference-only competition for the fall while the other three Power Five conferences continue to talk about how to move forward this fall. It is those conferences -- on their own or in concert with each other -- rather than the NCAA that will ultimately decide what happens competitionwise this year in football.
The guidance — much of which Nebraska has built into its current operational plan in some way, shape or form — is still notable, though, as part of the effort to mitigate risk as much as possible.
“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said in the NCAA's release. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”
