NCAA publishes new coronavirus guidance; president Emmert says current data 'point in the wrong direction'

"If a player got the virus on Monday or Tuesday, (the test) isn't going to come up positive (on Wednesday),” Frost said, noting that the University of Nebraska Medical Center's data suggests the virus can take up to 72 hours to incubate enough to result in a positive test. “You might get it back Thursday. But they’re still going to class Thursday, they’re going to class Friday morning, and if you have an away game, they’re going to be around bus drivers, flight attendants, hotel people preparing food.

"To think that testing is going to keep our kids safe is probably a very flawed way of looking at it."

The Big Ten last week announced it was canceling nonconference competition for fall sports and the expectation is that some sort of conference-only schedule will be made public in the coming weeks. The Pac-12 also has moved to conference-only competition for the fall while the other three Power Five conferences continue to talk about how to move forward this fall. It is those conferences -- on their own or in concert with each other -- rather than the NCAA that will ultimately decide what happens competitionwise this year in football.

The guidance — much of which Nebraska has built into its current operational plan in some way, shape or form — is still notable, though, as part of the effort to mitigate risk as much as possible.