NCAA preparing to delay landmark vote on athlete compensation rules

The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled Monday to consider proposed legislation that would allow athletes to strike financial deals with third parties to endorse or sponsor products or events, make personal appearance or be an online influencer. Schools would not be involved in the compensation.

The NIL reform has been in the NCAA's legislative pipeline for more than year. The urgency to make changes increased as state legislatures across the country followed the lead of California and worked to pass bills that would override the NCAA's rules banning college athletes from cashing in on their fame.

Six states have passed bills and Florida's is scheduled to be the first to go into effect in July.

College sports officials have argued that it would be impossible to manage a national organization if different states have different rules. While working on its own solution, the NCAA also has turned to Congress for help in the form of federal legislation that will usurp state laws and also provide protection from further legal challenges to the NCAA's NIL rules.