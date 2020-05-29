NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus

“You always have to keep it broad so that the individual school can do what makes the most sense. Even schools within a conference may need to behave differently,” Hainline said. “Some schools are opening up at times that are different from other schools because states are opening up on different schedules.”

Hainline said simply testing is not enough and testing could lead to a false sense of security. An individual who tests negative for the virus upon arrival to campus could turn out to be infected and test positive later.

To effectively mitigate the spread of the virus, testing needs to be combined with quarantine, social distancing, wearing masks and personal hygiene, Hainline said. All of those become especially challenging when managing teams in high-risk sports, such as football, basketball, hockey and soccer.

“If someone becomes positive the (answer) isn't necessarily that you then have to test all of the really high-risk contacts, because you can simply quarantine them all for two weeks and the problem is solved,” Hainline said. “So what we do is we set the standard of care. If there’s going to be another standard of care, then it would need to involve testing.”