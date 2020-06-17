NCAA gives green light to football, basketball offseason workout plans

Husker coach Scott Frost said he supported the plan Tuesday in a conference call with local reporters.

"I am in favor of it because we missed spring ball," Frost said. "Missing the amount of spring practice we did sets you back as far as knowing X's and O's and being able to operate as a team. Being able to have a little extra time to get walk-throughs and get some of that done will definitely benefit everybody that missed spring ball."

Frost did say, though, that he thinks teams will have to work to find players some downtime between now and the season beginning. Normally, that time comes in July after the summer conditioning program finishes, but that is not going to happen this year during the weeks that contact between coaches and players is allowed, or essentially from July 13 onward.

"It is going to make the scheduling of everything a little interesting for us because usually you give players time off before fall camps to recover, and you definitely don’t want to give players time off during that time when you have access to them and more ability to do things," Frost said. "It’s going to change our scheduling model a little bit to make sure our players are here for that but also fresh and ready to go for the long haul of the season."