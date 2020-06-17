NCAA gives green light to football, basketball offseason workout plans

The NCAA's Division I Council on Wednesday gave the green light to a modified college football preseason that is set to include two weeks of minicamp-style practices before the typical preseason camp.
The NCAA announced the decision via its Twitter account. Shortly after that, the NCAA also announced a summer workout schedule for Division I men's and women's basketball.
The calendar changes were expected and had been widely reported over the past week since the NCAA's football oversight committee passed on its recommendations to the Divsion I Council.
Still, it provides a path forward for teams across the country, assuming that state and local health guidelines also align as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The plan includes voluntary workouts (which began June 1) continuing through July 12 and then increased activity beginning July 13.
At that point, student-athletes will have up to eight hours per week of strength and conditioning, and film work (no more than two hours of the latter).
Then, beginning July 24, teams will shift into 20-hour weeks that include up to six hours per week of walk-throughs, six hours per week of organized team and positional meetings, and eight hours per week of strength and conditioning.
That period would include at least two off days and last for two weeks until Aug. 7, when teams that open their season on Sept. 5, like Nebraska does, could start their normal four-week preseason camp.
Husker coach Scott Frost said he supported the plan Tuesday in a conference call with local reporters.
"I am in favor of it because we missed spring ball," Frost said. "Missing the amount of spring practice we did sets you back as far as knowing X's and O's and being able to operate as a team. Being able to have a little extra time to get walk-throughs and get some of that done will definitely benefit everybody that missed spring ball."
Frost did say, though, that he thinks teams will have to work to find players some downtime between now and the season beginning. Normally, that time comes in July after the summer conditioning program finishes, but that is not going to happen this year during the weeks that contact between coaches and players is allowed, or essentially from July 13 onward.
"It is going to make the scheduling of everything a little interesting for us because usually you give players time off before fall camps to recover, and you definitely don’t want to give players time off during that time when you have access to them and more ability to do things," Frost said. "It’s going to change our scheduling model a little bit to make sure our players are here for that but also fresh and ready to go for the long haul of the season."
As for basketball, voluntary workouts and virtual meetings will continue through Sunday, July 19. Players can lift weights and go through conditioning during those voluntary workouts, but only for up to eight hours per week.
Then, on July 20, teams can begin their required summer practice schedule. Those sessions can last up to eight weeks, or until a school's first day of fall classes, or September 15, whichever comes first.
In Nebraska's case, the first day of fall classes is August 17, or four weeks after NU may begin required workouts.
Like the voluntary activities, required activities cannot exceed eight hours per week.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
