NCAA extends recruiting dead period to April 15

In-person recruiting at the college level isn't returning anytime soon.

The NCAA on Wednesday extended its recruiting dead period for all sports to April 15. It previously had been set to expire Jan. 1, but the extension was widely expected.

“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” Division I Council chair and Pennsylvania athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus.”

Still, prohibiting in-person recruiting — which includes everything from official and unofficial campus visits and coaches traveling to see prospects in person at high schools or in homes — for more than three additional months is a major disruption for high school athletes and coaches alike.