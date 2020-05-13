NCAA extends recruiting ban through June; camps and visits for that month now off

It remains to be seen exactly what following action the NCAA will take. It could, for example, allow some official visits to take place during July — normally a dead period itself, though of course nothing about this year has been normal — to give recruits a chance to take visits before high school football ramps up. Or, it’s possible that recruits who still want to make a summer decision will have to do so without the benefit of taking visits.

Already, the coronavirus pandemic has driven a steep increase in the number of players committing during the first half of the year. According to data reported by 247Sports recently, more players had verbally pledged to schools by May 6 this year than the previous two years combined.

That increase may only accelerate now that recruits who were hoping to take June visits know they cannot.

In addition to extending the dead period, the NCAA also recently tweaked some recruiting rules to allow for more flexibility on the phones and via video chat.