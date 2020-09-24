NCAA committee recommends bowl eligibility wavier for fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday recommended waiving the typical benchmarks for qualifying for a bowl game, setting the stage for a bowl free-for-all.

The recommendation means teams will not have to finish with a .500 record or better to be eligible for postseason play as long as they meet the academic standards based on the Academic Progress Report.

“Providing a more flexible framework for the postseason in this unprecedented time will provide some certainty moving forward,” West Virginia athletic director and oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons said. “These are important postseason opportunities for our student-athletes, and this will help everyone to prepare.”

According to a news release, the committee’s recommendation requires approval by the Division I Council, which is next scheduled to meet in mid-October.

The waiver would also stipulate that bowl games can be played any time between Dec. 1 and Jan. 11, 2021.

With the Pac-12 expected to announce Thursday night that it is set to play a modified schedule beginning in early November, a total of 102 out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are slated to play at least some games this fall.