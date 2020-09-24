 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA committee recommends bowl eligibility wavier for fall
View Comments

NCAA committee recommends bowl eligibility wavier for fall

{{featured_button_text}}
APTOPIX Syracuse Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh linebackers John Petrishen (0) and Phil Campbell III tackle Syracuse's Nykeim Johnson during their game earlier this season in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press file photo

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday recommended waiving the typical benchmarks for qualifying for a bowl game, setting the stage for a bowl free-for-all. 

The recommendation means teams will not have to finish with a .500 record or better to be eligible for postseason play as long as they meet the academic standards based on the Academic Progress Report. 

“Providing a more flexible framework for the postseason in this unprecedented time will provide some certainty moving forward,” West Virginia athletic director and oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons said. “These are important postseason opportunities for our student-athletes, and this will help everyone to prepare.”

According to a news release, the committee’s recommendation requires approval by the Division I Council, which is next scheduled to meet in mid-October. 

The waiver would also stipulate that bowl games can be played any time between Dec. 1 and Jan. 11, 2021. 

With the Pac-12 expected to announce Thursday night that it is set to play a modified schedule beginning in early November, a total of 102 out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams are slated to play at least some games this fall. 

Typically, more than 80 teams fill more than 40 total bowl games. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News