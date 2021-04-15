NCAA announces end to recruiting dead period, setting stage for busy summer for Huskers

"Can you do it over the phone and Zoom? To some degree. But I don't know if you'll ever really figure out what somebody's all about until you shake somebody's hand and have a chance to get your eyes on him and meet him in person. I think it's really important to get guys on campus."

Eight 2022 players have already publicly announced their intentions to take official visits to NU in June, including six on the first weekend of the month and one each on the weekends of June 11 and June 25. Nebraska also has a camp schedule that now can go on as slated, beginning with a Friday Night Lights camp on June 4 and highlighted by another FNL camp June 18, a national Adidas "Pipeline" lineman camp June 19 and a 7-on-7 camp June 13.

The NCAA tweaked some of its recruiting rules in minor ways, including an allowance that prospects can be evaluated — for example, go through a workout — during an unofficial visit on campus this month and that all full-time staffers who pass the NCAA's recruiting exam can call recruits between June 1 and Dec. 31 of this year. The number of allowed evaluation days — typically when coaches go out on the road and evaluate recruits in person — is also being expanded from 42 to 56 during the fall evaluation period.