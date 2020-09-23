National buzz: A guide for college football being played outside of the Big Ten

Worth the price of admission
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: Lawrence, evolving into a spokesman for social issues this offseason, is the total package as he seeks a third national title game appearance in what is likely his last season as a student.
2. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU: The latest in a long string of talented Tiger defensive backs, Stingley is drawing buzz as a defender with Heisman conversation swirling around him.
3. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: He didn't join a talented pool of running backs in last year's NFL Draft, which surprised many, but the nation's active leader in career rushing yards is back with more to prove, apparently.
4. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State: A 5,000-yard rusher, Hubbard and his head coach, Mike Gundy, drew headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year.
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: The hero of the Crimson Tide's national title triumph in 2018, Smith looks to emerge this season as the team's go-to receiver option after two big names moved on to the NFL.
6. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State: A potential future first-round NFL Draft pick, Wilson is a pillar in the Tallahassee, Florida, community through his foundation aimed to teach financial literacy to kids.
7. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama: Returning from a season-ending knee injury, Moses is fun to watch with his aggressive playing style that pairs well with his elite speed and range.
8. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: The senior doesn't have breathtaking speed, but his smooth running style and willingness to stiff-arm a defender will translate well to the pro game.
9. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina: Howell looks to build upon a breakout freshman campaign after breaking the record for touchdown passes by a true freshman at the FBS level.
10. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama: The son of a former All-Pro defensive back, Surtain is known for his knack for turnovers, whether it be an interception or forcing a fumble with a punching method popularized by former Chicago Bears' back Charles "Peanut" Tillman.
The hottest (limited) tickets
Oct. 3: Auburn at Georgia
Oct. 10: Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)
Oct. 17: Georgia at Alabama
Oct. 17: LSU at Florida
Nov. 7: Clemson at Notre Dame
Nov. 7: Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville, Florida)
Nov. 14: Alabama at LSU
Nov. 21: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Nov. 28: Auburn at Alabama
Dec. 12: Navy at Army
Five traditions we love
1. Army vs. Navy: Sports fan or not, the game played annually by two service academies is known for its pageantry. The game is regularly attended by presidents and is filled with several traditions, including the "prisoner's exchange" before the game. Seriously. Look it up.
Plus, at the end of the game, the schools come together and sing each other's fight songs — does it get much better than that?
2. Sooner Schooner: Before every home Oklahoma game, two sleek-looking white horses, aptly named Boomer and Sooner, gallivant around the field. It's quite the spectacle, and it looks to get back on track this season after a nasty spill last year garnered national attention.
3. Ralphie's Run: Sticking with the theme of live animals on the field, a 1,200-pound buffalo storming out a cage to lead Colorado onto the field before a game must be quite the visual to witness in person.
Ralphie V is retiring after 12 seasons as the beloved live mascot because, well, she was too fast for her handlers. It is expected Colorado will continue the tradition, and the new candidate has enormous hooves to fill.
4. Country Roads: Nothing like a round of karaoke with 50,000 of your closest friends at a West Virginia home football game. John Denver is a legend in West Virginia for his song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which famously references the Mountain State.
There's just something about an enormous crowd synchronizing for a chilling rendition of the song.
5. The 12th Man: A vibrant, enthusiastic student section is part of the appeal of college football games. It certainly beats the too-cool, sleepy crowds that slump into a stadium.
The entire Texas A&M student fan base earns the "12th Man" distinction, and the 38,000-odd students largely stand for the entire game to show their support and waiting to be called upon as needed. Which is how the tradition began in 1922, when a student suited up at a game and waited on the sidelines in case the Aggies ran out of players.
Five fan bases ready for Saturdays
Texas: After an exciting tenure at Houston, the idea of coach Tom Herman taking Texas back to the nation's upper echelon has been an intriguing idea since he took over the Longhorns in 2017. With Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, who could emerge at the best at the position in the Big 12, Texas could finally be ready to make the leap this season.
Texas A&M: As usual, the Aggies' schedule is loaded with heavyweights such as Alabama and LSU, but Jimbo Fisher continues to climb the charts on the recruiting trail, and as his third season in College Station begins, many of his staff's investments are starting to see the field.
North Carolina: Nothing brings the hype like a young quarterback coming off a stellar freshman season. Just ask Husker fans. Sam Howell looks to avoid a sophomore slump and is a trendy, hip pick to catapult himself into the Heisman conversation.
Florida: Watching a team formerly planted in college football lore try to return to the top of the podium is hard to keep an eye off. Gator coach Dan Mullen isn't a household name, but he should be, and so should his quarterback, Kyle Trask.
UCF: Even with less competition to try and sneak into the college football playoff as a non-Power Five team, the Knights could do it by running the table and posting crooked numbers against their opponents.
Three fan bases set for Sunday hangovers
Notre Dame: The Irish have a schedule it can attack, save for the Nov. 7 showdown against Clemson, which it hosts. Quarterback Ian Book is back, but he's without his top two targets from last season, and one bad loss could quickly balloon into three or four.
Oklahoma State: While the relationship between head coach and star running back seems to be on the up-and-up, the team still relies on a sophomore quarterback, and there's nothing like a loss or two that can dig up past disagreements in the locker room.
LSU: All signs point to the Tigers fielding another highly competitive team, but it's clear that the expectation in Baton Rouge every season is a national title. The team has to replace No. 1 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow, along with a bevy of other draftees. Not to mention star WR Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
Five buzz words
Opt-out: Many players around the country have decided not to play this season due to lingering concerns about the coronavirus. Some of these players include those with legitimate NFL-caliber talent, fearful of affecting their stock as they make the leap to the pros.
Ja'Marr Chase, a standout receiver from LSU, is one of the most notable players to make the decision to sit out despite their teams or conference marching forward.
Heisman: What's college football without a little Heisman Trophy talk? After all, it might be one of the only normal parts of this season, so it's worth embracing. The honor is Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's to lose, with the likes of Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and others primed for big years.
Asterisk: Warning: There's going to be people trying to detract from the legitimacy of this season. Ohio State and Penn State aren't playing, they'll say. Oregon was going to be really good this year, they'll add. But that shouldn't take away from whoever emerges from the fold this season, especially considering the great lengths (and sacrifices) required by student-athletes to take the field.
Testing: Expect plenty of leads on new virus testing procedures, such as rapid-response saliva tests, and how teams are administering tests to its program as the season unfurls.
Postponed: There were games canceled in the days leading into Week 1, and that is likely to continue throughout. The scheduling optics of conferences still playing largely compensate for these circumstances, but having a plan and executing it are two different things.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!