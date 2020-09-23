National buzz: A guide for college football being played outside of the Big Ten

LSU: All signs point to the Tigers fielding another highly competitive team, but it's clear that the expectation in Baton Rouge every season is a national title. The team has to replace No. 1 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow, along with a bevy of other draftees. Not to mention star WR Ja'Marr Chase, who opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

Five buzz words

Opt-out: Many players around the country have decided not to play this season due to lingering concerns about the coronavirus. Some of these players include those with legitimate NFL-caliber talent, fearful of affecting their stock as they make the leap to the pros.

Ja'Marr Chase, a standout receiver from LSU, is one of the most notable players to make the decision to sit out despite their teams or conference marching forward.

Heisman: What's college football without a little Heisman Trophy talk? After all, it might be one of the only normal parts of this season, so it's worth embracing. The honor is Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's to lose, with the likes of Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and others primed for big years.