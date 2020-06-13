Nash Hutmacher picked football, but he's got a big fan in Husker wrestling coach Mark Manning

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander returned from a recruiting visit to South Dakota last year with a clear impression of defensive line prospect Nash Hutmacher.
He had been to Hutmacher’s Chamberlain High wrestling practice to watch the eventual four-time state champion heavyweight work. When he got back to Lincoln, he marveled at what he had seen to Husker wrestling coach Mark Manning.
“He’s like, ‘Man, this dude is working out and it hurt me watching him putting moves on people,’” Manning recalled recently. “I said, ‘Yeah, I wouldn’t want to be underneath him.’”
It's certainly correct to say Nash Hutmacher's monster achievement Saturday night was incredibly predictable.
Hutmacher went unbeaten in four high school seasons and finished his career as the top-ranked high school heavyweight wrestler in the country in addition to being a heralded defensive lineman who picked Nebraska over Wisconsin and Oregon.
The freshman lineman arrived on campus with his NU classmates in recent days. For those wondering what Hutmacher brings to the Lincoln, a scouting report from a veteran college wrestling coach is a good place to start.
Manning wasted little time getting right to the crux of the conversation, preemptively pegging the standard as high as it goes.
“Nash would be a stud Division I wrestler,” he said. “Could he be a multiple national champion? I don’t know, there’s a lot of tough competition, but he would definitely put himself in position to be in that kind of conversation.”
Hutmacher, to be clear, has said previously that he doesn’t intend to wrestle at Nebraska. Just before he verbally pledged to head coach Scott Frost and company, he explained that he didn’t think the physical tax of two sports would allow him to maximize his football potential.
“My theory on it is if I really want to be a really good football player, I’m going to have to kind of dedicate my time to that,” Hutmacher said last year. “That would be a challenge and then just the wear and tear that would be on your body if you tried to do both sports in college.”
Not only that, but Hutmacher already weighs in the neighborhood of 300 pounds and could conceivably add 20 or more over the course of his college career, putting him well beyond the 285-pound heavyweight limit in college.
As an aside, Manning has long had an issue with that upper weight limit. “I’ve been trying for a number of years to get our coaches association to (change). Kids are bigger now than they were in 1985 and back then there was a number of 300-pound guys. I think it really discriminates against those kids coming out that are 300-plus pounds.
“It’s not like they’re going to go shrink down as they go through college.”
Neither will Hutmacher, but he has an open invitation to work with Manning’s team whenever his schedule allows. Manning said he talked with Hutmacher several times through his recruitment and knows Nash and the family well.
Manning is clearly a big fan. In fact, he thinks Hutmacher would stack up well against some of the best heavyweights in the Big Ten.
This spring, Minnesota’s Gable Stevenson won the Big Ten title over Michigan’s Mason Parris. Stevenson was unbeaten in the regular season and the top seed going into the NCAAs before they were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I guarantee — well, I shouldn’t say guarantee — but he could start on their defensive line,” Manning said of Stevenson, who he estimated was about 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds. “He’s elite. He’s a stud athlete, I mean, wow. Quick, strong, fast and mean. He’s a two-time junior world champion and he would have had a great chance to make the Olympic team as a sophomore in college.
Manning also recruited Parris out of high school in Indiana before Parris picked the Wolverines.
“His dad was a football player and I recruited him super-hard. Same thing, 6-2 or 6-3, and he’s got bigger as his college career has gone on. He’s probably 250 now,” Manning said.
Hutmacher is listed on the official Husker website's roster at 6-5 and 300.
“Nash would be on the bigger side of heavyweights, and I just think his aggressiveness would do him well,” Manning said. “A lot of times, kids that are really big, they’re not very offensive. Some kids are just really big and they’re defensive and you try to score on them and they just go around you. They’re bigger and stronger than everybody else and they’re going to get that takedown, whereas Nash is pretty offensive. He shoots a double-leg, he can change levels — just like a football tackle — and he’s really good at it. He’s just very aggressive-minded, whereas a lot of bigger kids are not. …
“I think with Nash, the element that (head coach) Scott (Frost), (offensive line coach Greg) Austin and Chinander, they really love Nash because of just his toughness. His hand-fighting skills and the footwork that you have to have for wrestling all translates great into football.”
Manning thinks his NU heavyweights might have Hutmacher on experience early on, but, “I would say he’s a blue-chip wrestler.”
Manning’s incoming freshman class is no joke. He had two wrestlers named last week to USA Wrestling’s All-America teams: 132-pound second-team selection Dominick Serrano (Windsor, Colorado) and 195-pound third-teamer Silas Allred (Shenandoah, Indiana). Hutmacher was a first-team pick.
On the long list of Hutmacher’s high school accomplishments, the most impressive is that he ended his career with 73 consecutive pins. Not wins. Pins.
Manning laughed when it came up and brushed off any notion that competition level might discount the achievement.
“It’s insane. Even though maybe some of the kids were 200 pounds, 220, doesn’t matter,” Manning said. "That’s an impressive streak. It just shows, too, what type of kid he is. You get more points for your team for a pin than a regular decision, so in a variety of ways it shows what type of guy he is.
“He’s a giver of himself, and you can’t have enough of those type of guys on your team. He wants to run through the wall and he wants the best for his team. It’s just tremendous.”
