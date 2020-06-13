Nash Hutmacher picked football, but he's got a big fan in Husker wrestling coach Mark Manning

Hutmacher, to be clear, has said previously that he doesn’t intend to wrestle at Nebraska. Just before he verbally pledged to head coach Scott Frost and company, he explained that he didn’t think the physical tax of two sports would allow him to maximize his football potential.

“My theory on it is if I really want to be a really good football player, I’m going to have to kind of dedicate my time to that,” Hutmacher said last year. “That would be a challenge and then just the wear and tear that would be on your body if you tried to do both sports in college.”

Not only that, but Hutmacher already weighs in the neighborhood of 300 pounds and could conceivably add 20 or more over the course of his college career, putting him well beyond the 285-pound heavyweight limit in college.

As an aside, Manning has long had an issue with that upper weight limit. “I’ve been trying for a number of years to get our coaches association to (change). Kids are bigger now than they were in 1985 and back then there was a number of 300-pound guys. I think it really discriminates against those kids coming out that are 300-plus pounds.

“It’s not like they’re going to go shrink down as they go through college.”