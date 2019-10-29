{{featured_button_text}}
NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer runs a drill during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Aug. 7.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

My walk-on story: Luke Reimer.

Year: Freshman.

Hometown: Lincoln (North Star).

Depth chart: No. 2 at inside linebacker.

Season stats: Four tackles, including one on special teams.

Career games played: 6.

“I had offers to schools like South Dakota State, South Dakota, Buffalo, Northern Iowa. Here I’ve already got to play and burn my redshirt. Maybe I would have got a little more playing time (elsewhere), but I wouldn’t change anything.

“(In preseason camp when the older Nebraska players were trying to figure out who No. 28 was because he was making plays) it made me feel really good, actually. I was quiet. I still am pretty quiet. I just kind of get along with my business and go from there. It’s good to get recognition. That means you’re doing your job well.

“My first road trip was to Colorado and it was just crazy. It was my first time ever being on a plane, so that was a new experience. That was really fun, actually. And then just staying with the team in the hotel and getting the police escort and all the pageantry stuff that goes along with game day. It was all a fun experience for me.

“It’s pretty special (being one of the first players in my recruiting class to play), especially being a walk-on, too. Just to have that chip on your shoulder, and be competing for a spot. Even above the guys in my class, I’ve burned my redshirt and a lot of guys haven’t yet.

“Being a football player is fun, but it’s busy. On Mondays, breakfast or treatment opens at about 6:15 a.m. We have a lift at 6:50, a pretty light lift actually. I think 7:25 is meetings until about 9:30. And then practice until 11 and then I got to hurry and get showered and eat and go to class from 11:30 to about 2:30. And then tutoring from 3:30 to 4:30, and then football meetings from 4 to 5. And then supper, and study hall after supper for one or two hours. And then I go home and get some rest.

“It was really fun to get in against Ohio State. Not only on special teams, but in the game. I know it was garbage time, but it was a lot of fun. And it’s hard to beat the fumble recovery (against Colorado) that I had. That was a lot of fun, too. It’s a pretty good feeling when things happen like that."

— Brent C. Wagner

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments