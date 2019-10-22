My walk-on story: Brody Belt
Year: Redshirt freshman.
Hometown: Omaha.
Depth chart: No. 3 at running back.
Season stats: Four carries for 29 yards, including a long of 22.
Career games played: 7.
“I went through my high school career (at Millard West) and recruiting was kind of slow and coach (Scott) Frost came in and offered me a walk-on spot, and I was like, ‘I got to take this opportunity.’
“(I enrolled early and) my first activity with the team was metabolic circuit. It’s our winter conditioning. I was dead. I was like, ‘Wow, this is intense.’ At that moment I’m like, ‘Wow, I need to pick it up before I find myself out the door.
“Myself, Adrian Martinez, Will Farniok, Barret Pickering, Greg Bell and Justin Holm (enrolled early). Me and Justin Holm were the walk-ons. I just felt like if I came early I’d have a good opportunity to pick up the playbook because everybody would be on an even playing field, and I thought if I came early I’d be able to get a jump on somebody.
“It was worth it. I made some lifelong friendships with Adrian and Barret. We’re kind of best friends, and I’m so glad I did it.
“Playing against Minnesota is probably my proudest moment so far, and I feel like it will only go up from here. Obviously the situation wasn’t what we wanted, but for me to go in there and get some carries I was pretty proud.”
-- Brent C. Wagner