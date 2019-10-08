My walk-on story: Joseph Johnson.
Year: Redshirt freshman.
Hometown: Gretna.
Depth chart: No. 2 at inside linebacker.
Season stats: One tackle.
Career games played: 2.
“All of the hype that (NU head coach) Scott Frost was bringing here to Nebraska I just wanted to be a part of something special, you know. Bringing back the culture of the 1990s and the talk about the national championship teams, I wanted to be a part of that and really bring what Nebraska football is supposed to be. I was born in 2000, so I heard all about it from my brothers and my parents, all about Nebraska football in the ’90s.
“There are two other walk-ons here from Gretna High School, Austin Hemphill, a running back, and Cade Mueller, a long snapper.
“Last year, I was mainly on scout-team defense and scout-team special teams. In that transition year I really developed physically. I got a lot bigger and gained a lot of weight and gained a lot of muscle. I became a better linebacker. I came here at about 215 pounds, and I’m 235 now.
“This year I played against Northern Illinois and Ohio State on defense. The first time I went in a game it was pretty unbelievable. It was a dream come true for me. It was the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do is step out on that field in Memorial Stadium.
“(Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud) is a good role model. He was probably one of the best linebackers to ever play here and he’s my coach now, so I’m obviously learning it from the best. He played in the NFL for a while, too. He knows the game of football, and he knows how to coach linebackers.
“I’ve just learned really how to play. Coming in I played Nebraska high school football, which is nowhere near the level of Big Ten football. So really how to play football the right way and being more physical was something I really keyed on. In high school football, my coach just told me to go find the ball. In college football you have different responsibilities.
“I think (the walk-on tradition is so big here) because so many walk-ons came in and ended up getting starting jobs that everyone was like, ‘Wow, we can do that, too.’ And more and more just kept coming in and they kept winning starting jobs because of that grit and hard work they put into it.”
-- Brent C. Wagner