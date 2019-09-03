My walk-on story: Eli Sullivan.
Year: Junior.
Hometown: Longmont, Colorado.
Depth chart: No. 3 at safety.
Season stats: Four tackles.
Career games played: 13.
“I took a visit here and loved it. Everyone from the coaches to the equipment staff to the weight staff. Even the guy holding the front door. Every single person here has a heart of gold, and it would be dumb of me not to take the opportunity to come here and see what I was worth.
“It starts with me priding myself on knowing what I’m doing on the field. I pride myself in knowing that if I step on the field I better know 100% what I’m going to do, and if this guy motions I’ve got this, and if this guy motions I’ve got that.
“I feel like it’s been a grind just like everyone else, like every walk-on. Every walk-on takes a few years to grow into the program and find their role and find their niche and find what special team they can be a dog on. It might be all four of them, and it might be one at a time. That’s kind of how it started for me, but I feel like that’s where it starts.
“I’ve always kind of prided myself on being the guy that no one knows because that’s kind of fun. It’s kind of weird doing an interview like this, so now everyone is going to know. I like being the guy that might have to step in and make a play. It’s not necessarily for the fame. I want to do my job and help my team the best I can.
“(At Colorado) I’ll just have a few more family and friends in the stadium and playing under the Flatirons, which has always been a dream of mine, so that will be kind of cool. I stepped on the field when I was little, little.
“I was a CU Buff fan. We have a long history of Buff fans in the family and had season tickets here and there. But that’s all in the past. We wear the red N now. (Colorado) didn’t really talk to me, and ever since I came on a visit here that’s all in the past. I’m in the best hands I could possibly be in here.”
-- Brent C. Wagner