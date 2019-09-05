Position: Inside linebacker.
Year: Senior
Hometown: Grayson, Georgia.
Area code: 404.
Grayson (population: 2,666) is a northern suburb of Atlanta.
Representing the 404: "To represent the 404, all the great players that came from that area, to be one of the few at Nebraska, just making them proud is always a great thing," Barry said. "Wearing that 404, I think about my friends, my family, and I think about everything that that area code represents."
At first, a Dawgs fan: "I was a Georgia fan, definitely. I was a diehard Knowshon Moreno, Mohamed Massaquoi (fan). I've never been to a Falcons game. I've been to Braves games."
Growing up in Grayson: "We would go to a field and play football or street ball, basketball, and it was fun. You did a million games until it was nighttime."
My graduating class was around 700: "It was a time when you couldn't transfer into Grayson because there was just too many kids."
Grayson has a strong reputation for pumping out elite football players: "We have a lot. We have Owen Pappoe, freshman linebacker right now starting at Auburn. Robert Nkemdiche, I played with him, first-rounder (in NFL Draft), he went to Arizona (now with the Miami Dolphins). Wayne Gorman, third-rounder, New York Giants. Daniel Fennell, he started with me in the inside (at Grayson). He's the starting outside linebacker for South Carolina. Jordan Hayes is at USF right now playing. I feel like these next four years, we're going to put a lot of kids in the NFL, so it's going to be a great thing."
On the high school oval, too: "I ran track. (I did) the 100 and 4x100, I tried long jump. I did it to stay in shape and keep good form and endurance. Coach definitely wanted us to do track."
It's not just football at Grayson: "We have a great soccer team, also. I think they have a lot of state championships, and they had three girls on the USA soccer team (for the) Olympic team."
Good eats in Grayson: "I'm a simple person. I like Waffle House. My mom hates that I love it so much, but I just love eating there, no matter when. I would get the All-American (meal).
"I really miss the Jamaican restaurants. I live by a place called Ionies, and Golden Krust. They had the best beef patties and great Jamaican food. I miss Caribbean food and I miss my mom's home cooking."