Position: Punter.
Year: Redshirt freshman.
Hometown: Oviedo, Florida.
Area code: 407.
Favorite activity at home: "I think fishing all weekend with my brother is one of the biggest things. He used to just take me out bass fishing, sometimes deep sea, and I kind of miss that here.
"It’s fall right now, so redfish will be coming into the inlets, so we’ll go try to get those. Sometimes trout. My brother’s actually doing a bunch of fishing tournaments right now."
That brother is Lewis, who's just 17: "He fishes nonstop every day and night. My parents literally have to hold him back and make him get his homework done first before going fishing.
"He isn’t one of those people who just sits inside and watches TV. He loves to be active. It’s like, you want to be him, but at the same time you don’t have time to. Maybe three years ago, one of my mom’s patients came in and showed him all of this stuff fishingwise. He just loves the excitement of hooking a fish and seeing how big it is."
What's the biggest fish you've caught? "I went for a little fishing charter with my brother and my dad and we caught this cobia and it was 46 pounds. That was amazing."
The Przystups are an active family, obviously: "My dad was a big fisherman back in the day, and we grew up around that. So we’d go camping a lot and we just liked to spent time in the outdoors. It was so much fun."
Coast to Florida coast: "It’s (1 hour,) 45 minutes to the Gulf Coast and about 35-45 minutes to the Atlantic. It’s good."
If not a fish fry, where are we eating? "I’d have to take you to the Town House. It’s old and it’s been there for a while, but it just moved to a new location and it is the best biscuits and gravy you’ll get in a while. Everything is home cooked and everything is cheap, as well. If you want a stack of pancakes, you’ll be looking at $5 or less."
Better than Waffle House? "I’ve never actually gone to a Waffle House, sadly enough, so I can’t say."
If not fishing, then what? Disney World? "I like to spend time with my friends, mostly. Sometimes we’ll go play Air Soft or we just chill and relax. There’s bowling, UCF is right there, so we’d go Pokemon Go-ing a lot, which was a lot of fun. There’s beaches everywhere you go, there’s a lake right nearby, so we’d go tubing every other week."
— Parker Gabriel