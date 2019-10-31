Position: Defensive back.
Year: Senior.
Hometown: Milton, Massachusetts.
Area code: 617. Also 720. … and 602.
From coast to coast: Lee spent a big part of his life in the Boston area (617). He moved to the Denver area (720) around his seventh-grade year. And now Arizona (602) is part of his memory wall. "My parents live in Arizona now. They have lived there since I came up to college. I don't know, I have a little piece of home everywhere, so I think that's a nice part of it."
So moving is the norm? "It feels normal. It's been a cool opportunity just because I've been able to live on both sides of the U.S., coast to coast, so being able to have connections from Boston, Connecticut, all the way to Arizona, California and even in the middle, I just think it's something that's going to help me networking in the long run."
Growing up with sports: "Living in the northeast, it's a baseball-dominated area. I played a lot of basketball and I ran track and played a little bit of basketball. I always thought I was pretty good (at basketball), it's just football was more of a natural feel where I didn't have to think about it as much."
Passion for Boston teams: "I think it kind of reminds me of here a little bit. It brings everyone together no matter what kind of differences you have. It's just a bonding thing that's hard to replicate anywhere else."
Cheering on the champs: "When I was younger, I was a big Broncos guy. Once I got into Boston, that's when I really started getting into sports and stuff. I became a Boston sports fan. Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, all of those guys. The cool part is where my dad's office was, all of the parades runs, you can see them from my dad's office. I got to see a lot of championships drive through the streets. Whenever there's a parade, it's like a national holiday."
You have free articles remaining.
Winning championships at Colorado prep power Valor Christian: "We won three (state titles) while I was there. My senior year we lost by a point in the state final. I played corner. I was always a corner from my sophomore year. My senior year I played a little bit of running back and receiver, as well."
Playing state final games at the Denver Broncos' field: "It's definitely incredible opportunity. It's not every day you get to play in an atmosphere like that. Just being able to say you played on the field where a bunch of greats have been able to step on that field, it's a very humbling opportunity."
High school football memories: "I think my favorite memory is an everlasting evolving one, just seeing all those kids that I played with now, and see what they're doing, whether it's going on to play football at the collegiate level or some of them I know are getting their master's degree, excelling in whatever field that they're in. I think the biggest thing is I met some incredible people at that institution and just seeing the difference that they're making in the world today is probably my favorite memory."
Playing and learning for a hard-hitting legend: "I had the opportunity (in high school) to have Brian Dawkins (former Eagles and Broncos safety) as my coach. Just the amount of knowledge and even some of the places brought me just to learn the game of football, I got to learn from him, I got to learn from Champ Bailey, I got to learn from Darrelle Revis. He has brought me around people that are so high in the game. I even text him right now, saying 'Hey, I got a question with this, how can I make myself better.' Sometimes he'll send me some of his old film saying, 'This is how I used to do it.' It almost gives my a guideline."
Did you know of Luke McCaffrey in high school? "Luke was in eighth grade. I knew about Luke and I knew all the other McCaffreys. Dylan (now at Michigan) was just going into his sophomore year my senior year. He's a cool kid. Real laid-back, keeps his composure."
Gone fishing with the Husker crew: "I wasn't a big outdoors person in Colorado, (but) actually living here I've been doing a lot more outdoors stuff. Just living out here has made me want to do more outdoors stuff. I want to learn how to fly fish out there (in Colorado). Reid Karel, Avery Anderson, Chase Urbach, Barret Pickering; Barret's a big fisherman. Those are usually my core (fishing) guys. And Jacob Weinmeister. We try to go to a pond or two and see if we can get any bites."
— Clark Grell