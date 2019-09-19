Position: Wide receiver.
Year: Senior.
Hometown: Lake City, Florida.
Area code: 386.
The 386 … "It's 30 minutes north of Gainesville. I was born there and grew up there my whole life."
Describing Lake City: "Small, country town. There's a lot camo and a lot of big trucks. We had pretty much everything you could ask for. We didn't have the big amusement parks or anything, but it was a nice town to grow up in."
Growing up: "Play football, swimming. The beach wasn't too far away, maybe 45 minutes."
Florida Gator country: "That was my team. I actually was one of the only ones that liked the Gators in my family. My grandpa, he's a (Florida State) Seminole fan. My dad and uncle, they're (Miami) Hurricane fans, so I was pretty much the only Gator fan."
You have free articles remaining.
Gravitating toward Gator wideouts, of course: "Percy Harvin, Jeff Demps, Chris Rainey. He (Harvin) just couldn't be stopped. I think he played in the national championship game against Oklahoma, he had a bad ankle, and he was still dominant. He caught my eye every time he played."
At Columbia High School: "It was always football. I tried basketball, but it was just for fun. Going into high school, I knew it was going to be football. I tried track, but it was football mostly."
Columbia High known for football: "We won 10-plus every year I was there, and they're still winning 10-plus. I think they're actually No. 1 in the state right now. (Senior year), we went to the state semifinals. We were 12-1 going into that game. It was crushing (losing in the semifinals), but we had a pretty good season."
The place to eat in Lake City: "Zaxby's. It's a chicken place. It's kind of like (Raising) Cane's here. I get a chicken finger plate, dipped in hot honey mustard. It has the sauce already on it."
What do you miss most about home? "Family. I haven't seen them since maybe May. They'll be here next weekend (for Ohio State)."
Following pro sports: "In football, I liked the Raiders, because my grandma likes them. In basketball, I didn't really have a team, but I liked Dwyane Wade, so wherever he went, that's kind of where I went."