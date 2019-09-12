Area code: 315.
Position: Defensive end.
Year: Redshirt freshman.
Hometown: Syracuse, New York.
Representing the 315: “It means more than anyone can really describe. You don’t see a lot of kids from that area playing Division I football, so to be able to represent that area code and be one of the few … just to see that on my helmet every time I go out on the field definitely adds excitement for me and to know who I have to represent and what I have to do to keep those people proud, because they always have my back.”
Sports were life growing up, especially lacrosse: “Occasionally when I go back home, I’ll see some guys with some sticks and I’ll miss it. I actually was lucky enough to pick up a stick when I went home and just throw the ball around with some friends. Especially when the college season comes around, I see my dad’s team playing, I’m good friends with a lot of guys. It makes me miss it, but it’s worth it here. I keep that in my head all of the time. I know lacrosse is really fun, but to me, in my heart this is where I want to be. I haven’t thought second thoughts ever.”
Rogers went to high school at Westhill before spending a post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms, a lacrosse powerhouse: “If you’re thinking of an equivalent, it would be IMG (Academy) for football. There were guys who were committed to the best programs in the country on my team. There it was more playing just midfield and I didn’t really face off that much. The kids I played with were unbelievable.”
If your pickup lacrosse team needs a good faceoff guy, ask Rogers: “I would say that was kind of one of my strong suits, especially in that area when I was playing, there wasn’t a lot of what we call fogos, face off, get off, strictly guys who face off. I take a lot of pride in facing off.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dad was a college and pro lacrosse coach, and older sister Paige played Division I lacrosse: “She lives in Boston right now. She runs a club lacrosse team. She played at Syracuse.”
The food options in Syracuse are endless: “There’s a lot of really good places. I think the really big one that a lot of people would say would be Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. That’s a big one if you like barbecue. The cool thing about Syracuse is in different parts of the city there’s different types food.”
But don’t pass up on the chicken riggies: “Every time I’m home, I have to get myself some riggies. It’s rigatoni, and like a creamy Vodka sauce. Mostly any good Italian restaurant in Syracuse has some good riggies.”
Before Syracuse, life’s road went through Columbus, Ohio, and later Cortland, New York: “When I lived in Cortland, I didn’t really have that many neighbors that would come outside, so I kind of had to improvise with myself, whether it was kicking field goals over the electrical wires or playing ball with myself, throwing it on the roof and trying to catch it.”
Neighborhood brothers: “There’s really four kids in my neighborhood who I am extremely close with — Andrew, CJ, Jack and Braden. All of them are actually playing college sports. Andrew, Jack, Braden and I were on teams since we were little. Those relationships developed so much because of the sports we played together.”
-- Clark Grell