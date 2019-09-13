Nebraska’s defense had plenty of reason to be frustrated last week after it dominated Colorado for the better part of three quarters before wilting late in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Buffaloes.
Flash back two years, though, and you’ll find another frustrating afternoon.
Frankly, the 2017 season was full of frustrations for the Huskers in the final year under Mike Riley and only year with Bob Diaco as the defensive coordinator, but most weren’t the same hue as Sept. 17 against Northern Illinois.
That afternoon, NU held the Huskies to 12 first downs and 213 total yards (3.9 per play), of which 47 came on one fourth-quarter pass play. The defense surrendered just seven points.
And the Huskers, of course, lost 21-17.
Why?
Well, on that afternoon, turnovers were the primary culprit.
NU quarterback Tanner Lee saw two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first quarter, and Northern Illinois never trailed.
Much has changed since that day, beginning with the firing of then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst less than a week later and continuing on right up through this week, as head coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff continue to try to rebuild not only a roster but a program’s sense of itself.
Turnovers, though, remain a key part of the conversation.
That’s not exactly breaking news, considering turnovers are always a critical element in football, no matter the team or level, but NU’s committed six so far through two games in 2019 and, thus, it clearly stands as a key Saturday when Northern Illinois again comes to Memorial Stadium. Both coaching staffs have changed, NU has sophomore Adrian Martinez at the helm now and many of the players on that havoc-wreaking 2017 Huskies unit are gone.
Even so, NIU comes to town again with an aggressive defense and again with a group that isn’t going to shy away from playing in front of a big crowd.
“It’s probably a good opponent to play after a tough loss like we had,” offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. “You pop on their tape and they catch your eye. They catch your attention.”
In Frost’s tenure here, Nebraska’s turned the ball over 28 times in 14 games. Two per game stands as a higher rate than every team in the Big Ten since the beginning of the 2018 season except for Rutgers (35 in 14 games). The rest of the conference spans from 1.93 per game (Minnesota in 15 games and Illinois in 14) to Maryland at 1.07 per game.
Nebraska’s benefited so far this season from a defense that’s taken the ball away seven times already, but Frost still saw a 3-2 loss in the turnover battle to the Buffaloes and identified the difference in the game.
“Everything else in that game stays the same and we win the turnover margin, like we’ve talked about a hundred times in meetings, and we probably win the game,” he said Monday.
Turnovers come in all shapes and sizes. NU lost one in Week 1 when JD Spielman muffed a punt return. Martinez had a bit of tough luck last week when a defender put his helmet squarely on the ball during a rush attempt, then he took a defensible risk when he tried to push the ball down the field and got intercepted in the waning seconds of a tie game.
“I don’t want to make a story where it’s not. It’s not like he’s turned it over 20 times, so to me it’s not an issue,” said Frost of his quarterback, who has been charged with four of NU’s six turnovers this year. “But I also don’t want it to become an issue. We preach ball security all the time, and taking care of the football, and the importance of turnover margin. When you win it, you win. When you don’t win the turnover battle, you’ve got a good chance of not winning.
“So we stressed it just as much or more than ever this week. We’ve got to take care of the football.”
Martinez was credited with three fumbles (two lost) against Colorado and now has 15 (eight lost) for his career.
“He played pretty well except for the turnovers, obviously,” quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said of Martinez’s performance against Colorado. “The guy put his helmet right on the ball, those are going to happen. You just don’t want it to happen.
“But we were talking about, gosh, in my career, quarterbacks have experienced maybe a handful of fumbles, so I asked him if he has butterfingers. We have to get it corrected.”
So, yes, plenty has changed since that 2017 afternoon that became the beginning of the end for the Riley era.
Just like that day, though, the turnover conversation will be a critical one Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.