COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Prior to Saturday’s game against Maryland, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost revealed just how critical a victory was, saying both teams were "desperate for a win."
That desperation translated into motivation for the Huskers’ defensive line, which held Maryland to just one touchdown and kept Nebraska in contention for a bowl game with a 54-7 victory over the Terrapins.
"Our days are numbered," said senior tackle Darrion Daniels. "Our days are limited, and the older guys just want to spend as much time together as we can."
From the very first play, the defense was active. Junior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle forced a fumble from Maryland running back Javon Leake, his first of two, to give the Huskers the momentum early.
In the first quarter alone, the Huskers forced three turnovers and allowed just 128 yards.
“It just gave us a whole bunch of energy,” said Bootle. “We were very happy going out there and it just really put us in a good space.”
Collectively, defensive players capitalized on the spark. The Huskers forced four turnovers — the most since NU forced five in the season opener against South Alabama. They also shut down the Terrapins’ passing game by allowing only 57 yards. Bootle said he thought it was the team’s best defensive performance of the season.
“Today was special for us,” said Bootle.
Defensive end Khalil Davis also came up big for the Huskers with 2½ sacks and four tackles. Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson struggled to find receiving options and was met with pressure all game. Collin Miller, JoJo Domann and Carlos Davis each contributed one sack for a team total of six sacks, the most this season.
When quarterback Tyler DeSue temporarily took over for Jackson after the half, Davis sacked him on the first play.
“My coaches put me in the right places at the right times and the players around me executed their jobs and allowed me to get those sacks today,” said Davis.
Daniels said Saturday’s performance gave him hope for extending NU's season.
“It was a huge confidence builder for us," he said.
More than a quarter of Maryland's yards for the day came on a single play when Leake sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown and ended NU's chance at a shutout with only 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining.
Frost said it was the team’s energy and enthusiasm that carried the Huskers to their critical win. The defense helped sparked that.
“We were due for some things to slide our way,” said Frost. “But more than anything I love having the team sticking together and working and having fun and playing for each other.”
