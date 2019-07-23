{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, college football, 10.6.18

Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) pulls in a one-handed catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin's Eric Burrell (25) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

As Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

A couple of notes: This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

The only scholarship player not considered for the list is defensive lineman Jahkeem Green, because at the outset of our countdown he is still in junior college and is only verbally bound to Nebraska.

No. 9: JD Spielman, WR, junior

The intrigue surrounding Nebraska junior wide receiver JD Spielman isn't exactly the same speculative type that follows many of the players so far — and to come — on this list. 

Spielman is as much of a known commodity as any player on the Huskers' 2019 roster. 

The dynamic slot man has topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first two collegiate seasons and has 10 career receiving touchdowns to go along with a pair of return scores. He set the NU single-game record with 209 receiving yards on nine catches against Wisconsin in October and averaged 100 per game over his final seven before missing the Huskers' last two with a high ankle sprain. 

The intrigue for Spielman is more about what's next for the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native. How much more productive can he possibly be? And what adjustments or additions do we see in his game now that he's the surefire No. 1 receiver rather than sharing that title with Stanley Morgan?

There will be new faces all around. NU's wide receiver corps could look vastly different than it did in 2018. Same for the running back group. Tight end will return everybody. The key connection, though — a strong one built between Spielman and sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez over the course of last season — remains intact. 

That's a pretty good place for the Husker offense to start. 

No. 10: Cam Taylor, defensive back, sophomore

No. 11: Kanawai Noa, WR, senior 

No. 12: JoJo Domann, OLB, junior

No. 13: Noa Pola-Gates, DB, freshman 

No. 14: Bryce Benhart, OT, freshman

No. 15: Andre Hunt, WR, redshirt freshman

No. 16: Brenden Jaimes, OT, junior

No. 17: Caleb Tannor, OLB, sophomore

No. 18: Will Honas, ILB, junior

No. 19: Deontai Williams, S, junior

No. 20: Braxton Clark, DB, redshirt freshman

No. 21: Marquel Dismuke, S, junior 

No. 22: Rahmir Johnson, RB, freshman

No. 23: Myles Farmer, DB, freshman

No. 24: Austin Allen, TE, sophomore

No. 25: Jackson Hannah, ILB, freshman

No. 26: Dicaprio Bootle, CB, junior

No. 27: Darien Chase, WR, freshman

No. 28: Garrett Nelson, OLB, freshman

No. 29: Collin Miller, ILB, junior

No. 30: Luke McCaffrey, QB, freshman

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments