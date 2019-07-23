As Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
A couple of notes: This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
The only scholarship player not considered for the list is defensive lineman Jahkeem Green, because at the outset of our countdown he is still in junior college and is only verbally bound to Nebraska.
No. 9: JD Spielman, WR, junior
The intrigue surrounding Nebraska junior wide receiver JD Spielman isn't exactly the same speculative type that follows many of the players so far — and to come — on this list.
Spielman is as much of a known commodity as any player on the Huskers' 2019 roster.
The dynamic slot man has topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first two collegiate seasons and has 10 career receiving touchdowns to go along with a pair of return scores. He set the NU single-game record with 209 receiving yards on nine catches against Wisconsin in October and averaged 100 per game over his final seven before missing the Huskers' last two with a high ankle sprain.
The intrigue for Spielman is more about what's next for the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native. How much more productive can he possibly be? And what adjustments or additions do we see in his game now that he's the surefire No. 1 receiver rather than sharing that title with Stanley Morgan?
There will be new faces all around. NU's wide receiver corps could look vastly different than it did in 2018. Same for the running back group. Tight end will return everybody. The key connection, though — a strong one built between Spielman and sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez over the course of last season — remains intact.
That's a pretty good place for the Husker offense to start.