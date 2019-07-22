As Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
A couple of notes: This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
The only scholarship player not considered for the list is defensive lineman Jahkeem Green, because at the outset of our countdown he is still in junior college and is only verbally bound to Nebraska.
No. 10: Cam Taylor, defensive back, sophomore
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Taylor seems to understand football at a high level.
Along those lines, he has a sound theory for why he was able to learn the cornerback position last season with relative ease after starring as a quarterback in high school.
"Being on defense, I can tell when the quarterback's about to release the ball," he said. "Having played quarterback, I can tell where his eyes are going, his first read, things like that. It kind of helps me out with interceptions and pass breakups."
Taylor obviously is doing something right. He emerged from preseason camp last August listed No. 2 on the depth chart behind Dicaprio Bootle. Pretty salty stuff for a true freshman. He appeared in 11 games, playing both special teams and in the secondary, while finishing with 12 tackles and three pass breakups.
As Nebraska prepares for preseason camp in advance of the 2019 season, Taylor finds himself in a role that is important, intriguing and actually somewhat hard to define. To wit: Husker secondary coach Travis Fisher said last week that it's difficult to figure out where to play Taylor, but that the decision-making process is a "good hard."
"Cam Taylor is the versatile one in the room that can play safety, that can play corner, that can play nickel," Fisher said. "… You don't know where you're going to put him, but you know you're going to put him somewhere."
Taylor, as a sophomore, looks up to veterans such as corners Bootle and Lamar Jackson. At the same time, Taylor will be integral this season in helping bring along a quartet of incoming freshmen: Noa Pola-Gates, Javin Wright, Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome.
Sounds pretty intriguing to us.