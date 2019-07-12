As Nebraska preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
A couple of notes: This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
The only scholarship player not considered for the list is defensive lineman Jahkeem Green, because at the outset of our countdown he is still in junior college and is only verbally bound to Nebraska.
No. 20: Braxton Clark, DB, redshirt freshman
Nebraska's secondary heading into the 2019 season is largely viewed as two groups: The incumbent regulars — think Dicaprio Bootle, Lamar Jackson, Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, Eric Lee and Cam Taylor — and the four new freshmen expected to breathe excitement and competition into Travis Fisher's room.
Right in the middle, though, sits Braxton Clark.
The imposing redshirt freshman cornerback from Orlando, Florida, though, is no afterthought.
In fact, Fisher seems to have moved players steadily away from the cornerback spot. Lee is now a safety. Taylor, mostly a corner as a freshman, now might man either spot.
That's in part because Bootle and Jackson are entrenched as the starting pair, but the suspicion here is Clark also plays a role in the way others have shifted around.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Clark has exceptional length for an edge player. As he roamed the field during NU's Friday Night Lights camps last month, he looked to have put on good weight this summer.
The Dr. Phillips High graduate played in four games (Michigan, Minnesota, Bethune-Cookman, Iowa), the maximum for a redshirt player, last year but was limited this spring and did not participate in the Red-White Spring Game.
The Husker secondary is certainly going to be among the most intriguing groups to watch, not only in camp but as the season progresses. As such, Clark is already the fourth defensive back on this list and he won't be the last.
Don't forget about him, though. The big cornerback might just play his way into a big role this fall.