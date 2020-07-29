You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 9, RT Bryce Benhart
View Comments
topical

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 9, RT Bryce Benhart

{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights, 6.14

Nebraska football players Bryce Benhart (left) and Ethan Piper watch the action last summer during a Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 9, Bryce Benhart, RT, rfr. 

If it's not clear already, Nebraska's redshirt freshman class is pretty darn intriguing. 

It's possible that none will be asked to step into a bigger role right off the bat in 2020 than the biggest member of the class himself, Bryce Benhart. 

The 6-foot-9, 310-pound offensive lineman is the odds-on favorite to start the season at right tackle for Nebraska. In fact, head coach Scott Frost confirmed that NU is working multi-year starter Matt Farniok primarily at right guard to have a veteran presence next to a potential first-year starter in Benhart. 

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was a talented high school wrestler and then got his feet wet as a freshman by playing in three games and traveling to all five road games. He played against Northern Illinois, Maryland and Wisconsin. 

A former four-star recruit, Benhart could ultimately end up not being quite ready for a full-time starting job, but given the bizarre nature of the offseason, it's unlikely offensive line coach Greg Austin and Frost would put him out there in a sink-or-swim setup if they didn't think he was going to swim sooner rather than later. 

Benhart is just one piece of an intriguing young offensive line group that includes presumptive No. 2 left tackle Brant Banks, center Cameron Jurgens, guard Ethan Piper, freshman Turner Corcoran and several others. 

— Parker Gabriel

The list

No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.

No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr. 

No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.

No. 27, Ethan Piper, OG, rfr.

No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.

No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.

No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.

No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, jr.

No. 22, Zavier Betts, WR, fr.

No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.

No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr. 

No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr. 

No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr. 

No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.

No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.

No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, jr.

No. 14, Deontai Williams, DB, sr.

No. 13, Chris Hickman, TE/WR, rfr.

No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.

No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.

No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News