Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 9, RT Bryce Benhart

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 9, Bryce Benhart, RT, rfr.

If it's not clear already, Nebraska's redshirt freshman class is pretty darn intriguing.

It's possible that none will be asked to step into a bigger role right off the bat in 2020 than the biggest member of the class himself, Bryce Benhart.

The 6-foot-9, 310-pound offensive lineman is the odds-on favorite to start the season at right tackle for Nebraska. In fact, head coach Scott Frost confirmed that NU is working multi-year starter Matt Farniok primarily at right guard to have a veteran presence next to a potential first-year starter in Benhart.

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was a talented high school wrestler and then got his feet wet as a freshman by playing in three games and traveling to all five road games. He played against Northern Illinois, Maryland and Wisconsin.