Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 9, freshman RB Jaquez Yant

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 9: Jaquez Yant, running back, freshman

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held refers to him as the "Yant-a-nator."

That gets your attention, right?

It also gets your attention that, according to Held, Yant took the second-most amount of repetitions among Nebraska running backs during spring practice as Held's crew dealt with a spate of injuries. A native of Tallahassee, Florida, Yant practiced well enough to earn a scholarship after spending the 2020 season as a walk-on.

And, yes, Yant's size — 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds — also gets your attention. Held said Nebraska coaches hope Yant's playing weight in 2021 will be in the mid-230s or even low 240s.