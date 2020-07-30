You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, WR Wan'Dale Robinson
View Comments
topical

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 8, WR Wan'Dale Robinson

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Three Illinois defenders try to catch Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (right) in Champaign, Ill., on Sept. 22, 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.

This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.

No. 8, Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, soph.

Robinson looked toward the heavens and pounded his chest.

It was last September in Champaign, Illinois. About 6½ minutes remained in Nebraska's game against Illinois when Robinson looked up to the sky and pounded his fists on his jersey number. He wanted this one bad. Ninety seconds earlier, the cat-quick rookie had scored the touchdown that gave his team a 42-38 lead, its first of the game.

Bottom line, Robinson emerged in a big way that night. His team leaned on him hard during the second half and he responded like, well, a future star. He ended the season with 40 receptions for 443 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards and three scores.

Let's be real, even bigger things are expected from Robinson this season, if there is a season.

"His football intelligence blows me away, just talking to him and how easily he picks things up," Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick said earlier this week on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program. "He can learn on video. You tell him one thing, and he can go out and do it with not a lot of reps."

Although Robinson is a true sophomore, he's already a leader both vocally and by example.

"That's going to be huge for our whole offense," Lubick said.

At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Robinson packs a punch when going into contact. But he endured quite a pounding last season. So look for Nebraska coaches to be mindful of how much they give him the ball, and in what sort of situations. In that regard, Husker fans no doubt are excited about the arrival of what appears to be a talented set of true freshman receivers, not to mention 6-4, 225-pound juco transfer Omar Manning.

Manning and Robinson in the same lineup. Yeah, that seems intriguing.

The list

No. 30: Caleb Tannor, OLB, jr.

No. 29: Brenden Jaimes, LT, sr. 

No. 28: Marvin Scott and Sevion Morrison, RB, fr.

No. 27, Ethan Piper, OG, rfr.

No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, fr.

No. 25, Mosai Newsom, DL, rfr.

No. 24, Braxton Clark, CB, so.

No. 23, Jordon Riley, DL, jr.

No. 22, Zavier Betts, WR, fr.

No. 21, Keem Green, DL, jr.

No. 20, Javin Wright, DB, rfr. 

No. 19, Blaise Gunnerson, OLB, fr. 

No. 18, Rahmir Johnson, RB, rfr. 

No. 17, Keyshawn Greene, ILB, fr.

No. 16, Niko Cooper, OLB, so.

No. 15, Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, jr.

No. 14, Deontai Williams, DB, sr.

No. 13, Chris Hickman, TE/WR, rfr.

No. 12, Luke Reimer, ILB, so.

No. 11, Alante Brown, WR, fr.

No. 10, Myles Farmer, S, rfr. 

No. 9, Bryce Benhart, RT, rfr.

+1 
Nebraska Picture Day, 5.15

Robinson

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News